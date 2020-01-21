advertisement

Inside a Qualicum Beach home stands one of Canada’s largest collections.

Eric Pinto owns roughly 400 boards, with the oldest dating from the 1950s, complete with cracked metal wheels that threaten to cut into his kitchen floor in an audition.

“It’s just a hole, an axle and a wheel. That’s it. An outline,” he says with a laugh. “Still, it’s fun.”

The walls of the house he shares with his wife and daughter are lined with boards set up as “wraps,” that is, mounted on trucks and wheels, ready to ride. Pinto has been riding most of them, just to get the feeling.

He says all styles feel a little different.

‘I like the character of a used board. … I like to define them at precise times. So the trucks, and the wheels, all the components are from the same year, and usually in the passing year, ”Pinto said.

“I know some people who have collections bigger than mine. But I don’t know anyone who has ended up like this.”

Each wall will be organized by teams, and its collection is carefully arranged, a monument to the rich history of skateboard culture. They are organized by brands or teams – legendary names in the skate world like Powell-Peralta, Alva, Santa Cruz and Skull Skates, to name a few.

“These teams have been solid teams for years. So it’s like starting these brands that are still around, ”Pinto said.

A collection like this is a long journey in the making. Pinto has been skating since he was in Grade 2, and has been collecting decks for about 16 years.

At first, he was buying about a deck a day, searching for them on eBay and finding the gems back before collecting the skateboard was really a thing. A collection of this nature does not happen overnight – hunting for the exact components of the era can take time.

“It takes a while. Or there are different parts that you get, different skateboards … they’re all changing. Sometimes you will find trucks that are on a board that are 10 years later, or something, and the skateboard will be cheap, but the trucks are what you really want, things like that, ”Pinto said.

The placements line the walls and wind down the hallway into the laundry room, where heaps and heaps of decks are stored. Each board has numerous stories: from their original carriages to the teams they represent, to the stories behind the stylist, to how Pinto came to win them.

Playing the role of collector, Pinto becomes the de facto keeper of all those fairy tales. He pulls his favorites from the stack and the stories pour out.

“It’s a little obsessive. But I think it’s important to share the story and it’s important to preserve the history of skateboarding. This time it will definitely never be repeated, and it’s like the evolution of the sport,” Pinto said.

Prominent members of the skating world such as pioneer Mark Gonzales and Anti Hero founder Julien Stranger have donated boards to add to his collection.

Needless to say, Pinto owns a number of boards with great personal meaning, for others and for himself.

“Most collectors would say that a lattice for them is bringing back their first board. And I have it – and it’s a hot pink Powell-Peralta Lance mountain. That means a lot to me. rarely, I have many pro boards, first model pro boards, that are quite rare, and I have many street-backed boards, boards that were boarded by professionals themselves back in the day, “Pinto said.

“I think most people when they first get into it, they want to get the stories they had when they were young. … My first board was in 1989. I was looking at magazines for maybe three years before that happened. that ’86 is all my nostalgia. I’ve never stopped on a skateboard, so it’s all very nostalgic for me. “

Pinto is relatively new to Qualicum Beach, moving to the area with his partner Illana Hester, executive director of the Old School House Art Center and their daughter.

An artist himself, his garage is filled with abstracts and projects from years past. A stack of t-shirts on display in the garage reads “Qualicum” in the font made famous by the Supreme brand. He is also in the early stages of opening a framing shop.

He also wasted no time getting involved in the local scene. Pinto helped with Qualicum Beach Group, the Pacific Pacific Board’s latest event, an all-ages punk show at the Bradley Center in Coombs, and he already sees room for improvement in the local skating community.

“I’ve talked to Jerrett Vanstone and dealt with the Pacific Board Culture. We’re trying to get a new park in Qualicum Beach. That park is very outdated, and not very safe. It’s basically – it’s steep. It’s like they built a basketball court on a slope. Many people say ‘oh, but if the park is bumpy and in a slot, that should make it more challenging. And you’d rather want him as a skateboarder, ”Pinto said.

“Most dangerous and unpredictable. … I think if we had a park that was more accessible to people of all ages, and more open, you would have … people of all ages would use it that much better space. ”

The days of skateboard culture being an underground sport are over, though the DIY etiquette of rebellion and scratching your nose for authority still remains. It is no longer a main event, the sport has been cheering the world over, and its influence on popular culture should not be overlooked.

“I think having a strong skating community brings the community together. I think it’s a great activity that you can do all year around here, basically. It promotes all these wonderful things, like determination, confidence, self -consciousness, “Pinto said.

His voice fades as he talks about the feeling of the pavement spinning, which he still does almost every day.

“I like it, it’s freedom for me. You can skate whenever you want, there are no rules. You can be as creative as you want,” Pinto said.

He is offering private tours in his collection for those interested in making a history of skateboard culture.

Find Pinto on Instagram @professor_pintossible or reach out to him via email at ericpinto3000@hotmail.com.

Eric Pinto at home in Qualicum Beach. (Photo by Emily Vance)

