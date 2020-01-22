advertisement

Fears that a pneumonia-like coronavirus, which has killed at least six people in China so far, could spread to Vancouver increased January 21, with news that a man in Washington State was diagnosed with the virus.

The Washington Post reported on January 21 that a 30-year-old man was in a stable condition at the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington. The man, who is not seriously ill, is said to have come from the central Chinese city of Wuhan last week, which is the epicenter of the outbreak.

The virus has infected almost 300 people so far, mainly in China, but also in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. It is said to be contagious as it spreads from person to person.

advertisement

The outbreak of many people is reminiscent of the SARS virus in 2002, in which 800 people were killed and more than 8,000 people were infected.

The World Health Organization announced that it will hold an emergency meeting on January 22 to decide whether the outbreak should be classified as an international public health emergency

The Vancouver Airport Authority emailed business in Vancouver that the Canadian Health Department (PHAC) is leading the response to the crisis, as it is the government agency responsible for making health screening decisions for passengers at Canadian airports.

PHAC’s plans for Vancouver International Airport (YVR) include an improvement in “arrival screen messaging and an additional health check for electronic border kiosks,” the Vancouver Airport Authority said in its email. “You have announced that these measures will be implemented in the coming week.”

None of PHAC immediately responded to BIV’s request to elaborate planned measures and to check whether there could be a temperature screening.

Other airports are stepping up precautionary measures.

At Changi Airport in Singapore, all passengers arriving on flights from China will be subjected to a temperature check from January 22 (today in this Southeast Asian island state), according to the country’s health ministry.

This precautionary measure is necessary because the number of infected people is increasing, the risk of spreading the disease is increasing and the number of passengers is expected to increase with an upcoming visit to the new lunar year.

Canadian health agency Theresa Tam said yesterday that no cases of coronavirus have been detected in Canada, despite the fact that several people were examined.

Flights between China and YVR have increased in recent years. While the airport offers significantly more non-stop flights outside the continent than Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), SEA is catching up and is increasingly becoming the biggest competitor for new airlines and routes with YVR.

gkorstrom@biv.com

@ GlenKorstrom

This article originally appeared here.

advertisement