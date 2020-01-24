advertisement

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is working closely with Health Canada to try to quarantine anyone passing through the airport as 18 new coronaviruses-nCoV cause 18 deaths and more than 600 sick people Illness.

Health Canada has not yet provided the airport with temperature screening terminals that show the thermal evaluations of passengers traveling through the corridors. The disease is contagious in that it can be passed on from person to person. Some symptoms are fever and airway congestion.

Craig Richmond, CEO of the Vancouver Airport Authority, said Shop in Vancouver Health Canada temporarily made these terminals available on January 23, 2003, when a virus known as SARS quickly spread as a pandemic around the world, killing approximately 800 people and infecting around 8,000 people.

In this 2003 crisis, Richmond was the airport’s vice president.

“We are ready to take public health steps that Health Canada is asking us to do,” he said.

No one from Health Canada responded to BIV’s request when and whether these terminals would be made available.

However, Canadian director of public health Theresa Tam told a conference call on January 23 that she did not believe that temperature measuring devices could be particularly effective in reducing the spread of the disease. She believes the best course of action is to focus on people who recently came from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak started.

In fact, there is some doubt in the medical community about how effective these terminals will be to catch anyone infected with the disease.

The emergency physician Michael Curry, who is also a clinically associated professor at the University of British Columbia, reported BIV that people are likely to spread 2019 nCoV before they develop symptoms like fever. The result is that they may pass the airport unnoticed even if the temperature monitoring terminals were used, he said.

However, this was not Tam’s reason. She said she thought that people who have 2019 nCoV but are not yet symptomatic pose no immediate risk of transmission of the disease.

Richmond confirmed that Health Canada hired quarantine officers at YVR, although he wasn’t sure how many or whether Health Canada employees would locate other airport professionals.

Health Canada has yet to tell BIV how many quarantine officers it has posted at YVR.

“We have a team that, as you can imagine, is in daily contact with Health Canada,” said Richmond. “This team is multidimensional and based on our past experiences with similar experiences. Whatever comes from the Canadian government, we will follow.”

To date, Health Canada has not only positioned the quarantine officers, but has also added educational signage and added a question to the airport agency that travelers must answer when they pass through customs and use automated kiosks.

This new question is whether the traveler has been to Wuhan.

Travelers who have been to Wuhan and those who have a fever are then sent to quarantine officers for inspection.

The 2019 nCoV appeared at the end of December and spread quickly. On January 21, when the first case was discovered in the United States, the BIV reported that the death toll was only three, with around 200 people classified as infected in countries like China (mainland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region). Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea, Japan and the United States

The infection rate on January 21 was twice as high as on January 20, and as the infection rate tripled over the next two days, there is concern that the spread of the disease is just beginning to worsen.

While health officials say that the world is far better prepared for a new infectious virus today than in 2003, it is still unclear whether technological progress will be sufficient to control the spread of the disease in the near future.

One irony that could be seen as a silver lining is that Curry said that viruses, when particularly deadly, tend to fade out quickly.

“SARS has likely caused people to become more or less sick to spread the virus, so the virus has been burned out with what we believe to be a relatively low number of infections,” he said.

“Ironically, the less serious it is, the less likely it is that people will spread the virus.”

