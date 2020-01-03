advertisement

The Vancouver-area real estate board says the number of home sales last year had increased from 2018, but remained below the region’s 10-year average, despite a moderation in prices.

The Greater Vancouver Real Estate Board says the number of sales in 2019 totaled 25,351 units, up three percent from 24,619 in 2018, marking a recent low.

The board says sales last year were 20.3 percent below the region’s 10-year average of sales and 29.6 percent below 2017, when 35,993 home sales were recorded.

Its composite valuation premium for all residential properties ended 2019 at approximately $ 1 million, a 3.1 percent decline from December 2018.

Sales in December totaled 2,016, up 88.1 percent from 1,072 in December 2018, but down 19.3 percent from 2,498 sales in November 2019.

President Ashley Smith says shoppers’ demand increased in the second half of 2019, after a relatively quiet spring season.

“In terms of home values, prices went up between two and four percent across the region last year depending on the type of property,” Smith said in a statement.

Apartment board standard decline fell 2.7 percent in the region last year. Townhomes fell 2.4 percent and detached homes fell four percent.

