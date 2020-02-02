advertisement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 1: Quinn Hughes # 43 of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates his winning goal in extra time against the New York Islanders at the Barclays Center on February 1, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe / NHLI via Getty Images)

Colorado Avalanche fails in the first game after the break against Flyers by Molly Kate Tracy

The Vancouver Canucks are among the narrowest divisions the NHL has ever seen. Now, however, they are dealing with all of their division rivals.

The Vancouver Canucks didn’t start the new year very well. Frankly, for a while, they looked like nothing more than a bubble team that was slated for another year of reconstruction. That changed when the Canucks started winning games

advertisement

Vancouver is currently in a five game winning streak and in December a seven game winning streak. To be honest, it was fun watching this team move up in the overall standings. They are led by great players like Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson.

Hughes has been on fire for the last couple of games as he has four points in the last four games. Frankly, I think the most important thing about the success of the Canucks is who they beat in these big games. Three of the five games during Canucks’ current five-game winning streak were against the Pacific Division.

The win over the Arizona Coyotes pushed the Canucks up in the standings, and the two-time win over the Sharks placed them higher in the Pacific. Honestly, I would have no doubt that this team will win the Western Conference title. The Canucks recently defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1, just 6 points behind St. Louis, which makes the trophy a lot better.

The Canucks have a lot more time to prove themselves this season. February, March and April will decide their fate.

With teams like the Calgary Flames, the Edmonton Oilers, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Arizona Coyotes chasing them in the division, they can’t even slip.

Next topic: Should the Vancouver Canucks be buyers on the reporting date?

The next Canucks match is against the Carolina Hurricanes in Carolina. A win will be huge as Carolina is another young team to prove. The Pacific Division has always been considered a weaker division than the Central Division, now they have the ability to prove the opposite to everyone.

advertisement