VANCOUVER, BC – MARCH 23: Brock Boeser # 6 of the Vancouver Canucks waits for a duel during their NHL game against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena on March 23, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick / NHLI via Getty Images) “n

Vancouver Canucks striker Brock Boeser suffered an upper body injury during Saturday night’s game against the Calgary Flames.

On Saturday night, the Vancouver Canucks were beaten 6-2 by their rival, the Calgary Flames. However, that was not the worst.

The Canucks striker Brock Boeser got involved with Calgarys Andrew Mangiapane around 1:30 in the third half. He immediately left the game with his right arm and did not return. Later in the last frame, the Canucks announced that Boeser would not return to the game due to an upper body injury.

After the game, coach Travis Green said Boeser would be “out there for a bit” and the Canucks will find out more on Sunday.

The 22-year-old striker has 16 goals and 22 assists in 55 games this season. Although Brock Boeser has had no points in his last four games, he has been an integral part of the team’s success this season. The lack of the young winger in the lineup will hurt Vancouver’s depth, but that might be a good sign for some people like Nikolay Goldobin and Sven Beartschi.

Both Goldobin and Beartschi are currently with Utica Comets, but were regular NHL players last season. With the acquisition of J.T. Miller and Adam Gaudette, who earned his place in the training camp, were eventually sent to the comets by Beartschi and Goldobin.

You can bet that both players will try to return to the NHL and prove that they belong. It remains to be seen whether one of them will actually receive the call or not.

Losing Boeser for a period of time would be very bad for the Canucks, who are in the middle of a tough playoff race in the Pacific Division. So far, Boeser has scored 16 goals, 29 assists and 45 points in 56 games this season. It is one of the leading Canucks in every category.

