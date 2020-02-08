advertisement

The Vancouver Canucks are at the head of the Pacific Division and owe their fan base to be active before the close of trading.

The Vancouver Canucks have only passed the playoffs once in the last six seasons and have not made it past the first round of the postseason since the club’s trip to the 2010/11 Stanley Cup final. The timing has never been better in the past decade than the Canucks become serious rivals to the Western Conference.

The Pacific Division and the Wild Card Race of the West are a mess that can result in two teams taking over the division for two weeks, or one team being completely out of playoff competition for two weeks. There are about eight teams that are still in the legitimate position to run for the postseason. However, the Canucks have all the parts necessary for a playoff place.

General Manager Jim Benning took responsibility for the steps he took last summer with the acquisition of J.T. Miller, along with Tyler Myers and Jordie Benn. Even the addition of Michael Ferland was a logical signature based on the goal and the season. Unfortunately, injuries seemed to derail the winger’s first season in Vancouver.

advertisement

Benning took his young core with Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat and surrounded them with character and grit. Pettersson won the Calder Trophy a year ago, and Hughes is probably the front runner for the same trophy this year. Boeser is one of the best young goal scorers in the league, while Horvat rose to second place for Trevor Linden at just 24.

However, all four young cores had to be supplemented with experience and skill to maximize their on-ice skills. Benning did an excellent job last season and hired hard-working, experienced executives with Miller, Myers and Benn.

He was criticized for the high price he paid for the Miller acquisition. However, trading was better than even the most optimistic expectations when Miller founded Sofortchemie with Pettersson. Benning gave Myers a major defensive depth order to relieve Hughes, Chris Tanev and Alex Edler. The addition of Benn has also caused some competing general managers to wonder why they were no longer trying to sign the defender.

Benning had all the skills to be successful. What he lacked were the little things in hard-working grinders. The combination of the two has provided the right mix to explain why the Canucks are at the head of the Pacific division. What Benning needs now to outperform his club is a couple of closing trades.

If the Canucks are able to take out top 6 forward and blueline insurance, the division is responsible for them. The way the team is currently built – assuming it can stay healthy – does not require a massive addition like the Arizona Coyotes takeover of Taylor Hall. You simply need complementary parts to consolidate team depth.

Wayne Simmonds’ name was mentioned in the rumor mill and he could be a perfect third-line grinder to play in the lineup. Simmonds could join Brandon Sutter and either Jake Virtanen or Antonine Roussel to form an annoying third line, or if Simmonds joins Horvat and Boeser on the second line, the price is likely reasonable to acquire the outstanding free agent.

Chris Kreider would add extra size to the Canucks that the team could use in the playoffs. Whether the New York Rangers would move the winger seems to change from day to day, but his shot on goal alongside Pettersson’s game could be invaluable for the rest of the season.

It’s unclear whether Vancouver wants to pay such a high price that the Rangers would ask for Kreider, but the 6-foot-3 winger might be the type of player that the Canucks exaggerated compared to everyone else that was supposed to be available are .

Andy Greene could be an interesting addition to the defensive as it offers additional experience and leadership skills. He has seen everything in his 14-year career, including a run to the Stanley Cup final. It would probably come at a reasonable price too.

Greenes teammate Sami Vatanen has a lot of experience in the Pacific Division due to his time with Anaheim Ducks. It would have cost a lot more than Greene or even someone like Mike Green, but due to his experience in the division and his ability to move the puck, it could be an interesting addition.

If the Canucks were able to spin three pairs of defenses, each with one of Vatanen, Edler, and Hughes, each with great puck movement abilities, they would leave their defensive zone and place the puck on their striker’s stick, giving their opposition a match.

Next: A player every team should trade with

Vancouver is an interesting team to watch before the close of trading. You don’t need to buy a large fish, but if they can reach additional depth, the Pacific Division should lose.

advertisement