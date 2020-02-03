advertisement

The Vancouver Canucks must decide what to do at the close of trading. If you want to be a buyer, you should look at these players.

Given the Vancouver Canucks’ season, it’s hard to say how active they will be during this year’s trading period. The Canucks are currently at the top of the Pacific division with 65 points and want to qualify for the playoffs again for the first time since 2015.

The Canucks are tight against the salary limit, and that’s with Michael Ferland, Tyler Motte and Jose Leivo, who are all currently on injury reserve. Vancouver doesn’t have many tradable assets other than players of legitimate value like Jake Virtanen, Troy Stecher, Chris Tanev, and Thatcher Demko. Based on the contract negotiations with Jacob Markstrom, it seems that Demko could be used as a trade bait instead of taking the risk of losing it in the expansion plan.

This brings us to our main topic of the day. If the Canucks were active on the trade date, who would they be interested in buying to strengthen the lineup and help the team secure a playoff spot? Below are some possible targets for the Canucks ahead of the February 24 trading deadline.

Tyler Toffoli

If Tyler Toffoli is one of GM Jim Benning’s top 6 strikers before the NHL trading deadline, there are a few reasons why Toffoli could be a good choice for the Canucks.

The relationship between Tanner Pearson and Toffoli dates back to the 2013/2014 season when they scored 26 points in the playoffs and eventually won the Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings. Jeff Carter was the other striker on that line, helping Toffoli’s line become a force to be reckoned with. If Bo Horvat could pose a similar threat to Tanner Pearson, imagine what the Toffoli acquisition could mean for this team.

Not only would Toffoli go well with Horvat and Pearson, but he could be a guy you can turn around with Brock Boeser if one of them doesn’t really feel it on a certain night. Boeser was recently downgraded to the third line of the Canucks with Gaudette and Roussel. However, one has the feeling that the change may not last very long.

If the Canucks somehow manage to pull Toffoli away from Los Angeles, we could see a top 9 group of that sort of thing.

Miller – Pettersson – Boeser

Pearson – Horvat – Toffoli

Roussel – Gaudette – Virtanen

That’s a pretty solid top 9 striker group. Toffoli currently has 14 goals, 15 assists and 29 points in 52 games. Given that its total score is not quite as high as it has been in previous years, the Canucks could have some bargaining power to do business without giving up too many assets.

Chris Kreider

Chris Kreider is another guy who is familiar with some of the players on the Canucks list. These players are JT Miller and Tanner Pearson. Kreider and Miller have played together since the 2012/2013 campaign and play very similar styles.

Kreider is known for being a defensive forward with a talent for scoring goals. It also brings some size and jam to the lineup with a 6 “3” and 217 lbs frame. Kreider currently has 18 goals and 35 points in 50 games. It would go well with JT Miller and Elias Pettersson or Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson.

Chris Kreider is 28 years old and has participated in 510 NHL games. However, we have to be wary of the situation in Vancouver regarding the wage ceiling and if they can afford to make a $ 4.6 million salary. With Kreider’s previous production, a somewhat lower offer price can be expected.

Ondrej Kase

The 24-year-old Anaheim Ducks winger has just signed a $ 2.6 million contract, which is appropriate for the Canucks looking for help now and in the future. Kase is known as a relatively strong three-zone player and is still developing his game. The young striker has 6 goals and 21 points in 46 games so far this season and shouldn’t be expensive if Benning decides to go ahead with a trade.

Given that Kase is another right winger, he would be an excellent option to flip with Jake Virtanen and Brock Boeser depending on which players click on a particular night.

Connor Brown

Connor Brown is another low-risk option that is currently being signed for $ 2.1 million a year until the end of next season. The 26-year-old Ottawa Senators striker has scored 10 goals and 33 points in 52 games this season. In the 2016/2017 season he scored 20 goals and 36 points with the Toronto Maple Leafs. This year, however, Brown is on track to outperform its 2016/2017 season scores.

Brown is a versatile right winger who can produce with ease and move up and down. He has a good racket on the foredeck and is able to read plays at a high level. If you look at the list of Canucks, Brown is probably an option for the third row with Roussel and Gaudette. He can add speed, tenacity and hockey IQ to the Canuucks roster and move up to the top 6 when needed.

The cost of taking over Brown would probably not be high, but Benning would have to work a bit with the current salary ceiling if he wanted to add Brown’s cap hit to the list.

Brenden Dillon

The Canucks had a much improved defensive core this season, but there is still a lot that can be done to take the team to another level. Last summer, Jim Benning signed a $ 4 million two-year deal with Jordie Benn and a $ 850,000 one-year deal with deep defender Oscar Fantenberg. Jordie Benn has been disappointing so far this season, scoring just 6 assists and -5 points in 38 games.

Fantenberg has been included in the list and has given the group stability. In the 25 games he has played so far this year, Fantenberg has a goal and 3 assists with a rating of -3. He looked great sometimes, but was also exposed a couple of times, which can lead to the Canucks putting another piece on the backend before the deadline.

Brenden Dillon currently has a 1 year contract and would go well with the Canucks. He plays on the left and would likely take Fantenberg’s place in the lower pairing as Dillon is a better all-round defender. Dillon is mobile and can leave the zone for the first time. He also plays with the moxie, which canucks can sometimes be missing.

The problem? Dillon’s cap hit is $ 3.27 million, a year before the deal was signed. The Canucks probably wouldn’t have to give up much to buy Dillon. Why don’t you wait until you can buy it for cash on July 1st? Time will tell if Benning is willing to part with the assets of a lower pair defender. It may be more logical to stand by the deadline and sign it in the off-season.

When you look at some of the above options for the trade date, who do you think the Canucks should buy? Should they go out and get a top 6 striker, stabilize their defenses or wait for more options to open in the summer? The next few weeks will be very interesting for Canucks Nation.

