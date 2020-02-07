advertisement

According to the latest NHL trade rumors, the Vancouver Canucks have expressed interest in acting for Wayne Simmonds, the New Jersey Devils striker.

As we near the NHL trading deadline, some speculation about the Vancouver Canucks and a certain power forward ruffled some feathers in Canuck Nation. This speculation included the latest NHL trade rumors and New Jersey Devils striker Wayne Simmonds.

TSN hockey insider Pierre Lebrun announced on Thursday that the Canucks discussed internally the idea of ​​targeting Simmonds before the close of trading.

Lebrun mentioned that some of the trade discussions are due to uncertainty about Michael Ferland’s status and his inability to stay healthy. Ferland is about to return and is expected to return to the Utica Comets soon to complete a conditioning phase before returning to the Canucks.

#Canucks have been interested in Simmonds for some time. It will be very interesting to see what will happen in the next few weeks when Ferland is on the deadline.

– Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar), February 6, 2020

Ferland currently has 1 goal, 4 assists and 5 points in 14 games. He was diagnosed with a concussion after the game against the LA Kings on October 30th. The big, strong attacker returned to the Canucks for a short 2-game stint in early December before suffering from concussions again.

Ferland was expected to bring depth and condition to Vancouver. However, due to his current injury problems, Simmonds could be a viable option for the Canucks.

Simmonds currently has 5 goals, 14 assists and 19 points in 53 games, but has a high price tag of $ 5,000,000. For the Canucks to accept this cap hit, Canucks ‘GM Jim Benning must either send contracts back the other way or try to convince the Devils to keep part of Simmonds’ cap hit.

What can Simmonds bring to the table?

Despite the high price, Simmonds is a useful player who can bring some abrasion and toughness to the lineup and still produce the right linemates. Simmonds could be among the best and do a lot of dirty work, while JT Miller and Elias Pettersson continue to collect points.

Despite the interest in Simmonds, the Canucks continue to hope that Ferland can return to the Canucks sooner rather than later. Ferland’s status will likely determine whether or not the Canucks will either trade for a power forward by February 24th.

With the final section of the current season, you can bet that the Canucks are buyers nearing the close of trading. Vancouver currently leads the Pacific Division with 65 points and has 27 games left in the regular season.

