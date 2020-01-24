advertisement

VANCOUVER – Julia Hackstaff felt like an actor playing a reporter asked her specific questions about the protest sign she was holding.

Hackstaff had been hired as an extra for what appeared to be a poorly organized production on Monday and she hadn’t been informed about her lines for the scene.

She had just received the sign in front of Vancouver’s courthouse when she failed to notice that Huawei manager Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearing was ongoing.

“The way that reporter asked things dawned on me, OK, that person obviously doesn’t act,” said Hackstaff.

The 32-year-old actress said she has now realized that she has been tempted to participate in a protest in favor of Meng.

“The thought that it was a real protest only came to an end when I decided to leave. Before that, I was just trying to understand what kind of production it was, why we didn’t get any information, ”she said.

“I thought that was very badly planned.”

It is unclear who was behind the protest, and Hackstaff says she left immediately without being paid.

No one from the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Vancouver could be reached for comment.

Benjamin Howes, a spokesman for Huawei’s international media department, said in an email that the company hadn’t dealt with the demonstrators or supporters outside the courthouse.

Meng’s arrest in Vancouver in 2018 and the USA’s extradition request severely strained Canada-China relations.

Protesters gathered regularly in front of the B.C. Supreme Court for hearings ahead of Meng’s extradition hearing this week. Some have spoken out against the Chinese government, others have asked for the release of the Huawei executive.

On Monday, Hackstaff was under half a dozen carrying red signs that read “Free Ms. Meng” and “Equal Justice”.

She said it started with an offer on Facebook on a Sunday night from a friend who said Hackstaff would be paid $ 100 for a two-hour gig. Hackstaff said she believed the man she didn’t want to name was also tricked into participating.

It is common for these offers to arrive at the last minute, so it is not uncommon, she said. She was given an address, then redirected to a hotel lobby, and when she finally got to the courthouse, she saw dozens of people who had already gathered and thought she had to be late.

It is not uncommon for independent television and film productions to use only one or two cameras. So she wasn’t wondering if the production was real.

She identified a group of confused-looking 20-year-olds as her comrades, one of whom she confirmed, and was given a signal.

“I barely started reading the characters and trying to understand the material, and a reporter came up to me,” she said. “It was very surreal at that moment.”

She doesn’t know who is behind the job offer. “I wish I had said no,” she said.

“I can’t speak for everyone at the protest, I don’t know any of them. But it’s unfair that someone who believes they are doing an honest job has been involved in a scam.”

By Amy Smart

