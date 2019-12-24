advertisement

It hasn’t been easy for Alberta lately. Our economy is anemic, job security has evaporated, hope for political salvation is weak and some are so upset that they are looking for a Wexit.

Our once secure province has an identity crisis.

We feel insecure and isolated and wonder if the rest of Canada cares. In this difficult place, our language and tone have become increasingly divisive and judgmental.

Alberta, of course, is a microcosm of an increasingly polarized world – right versus left, Democrat versus Republican, denialist versus believer, pro versus anti. The important middle ground that is the glue that holds civil societies together is rapidly disappearing. It feels like we’re close to a quick point. If we can’t trust those we disagree with, then what will keep us going?

For some self-destructive reason, humanity is losing its ability to be tolerant. This spirit of “you-are-or-for-us-or-against-us” is wreaking havoc and robbing us of peace.

Civil societies can only work when their citizens are ready to make room for the differing views of others. What makes Canada great is our ability to embrace diversity. To maintain this diversity, we must be tolerant. Not the easy kind of tolerance that insists that everyone views everything the same way (which really isn’t tolerance at all), but the hard type that – even in the face of a diametrically opposed viewpoint – respects a person enough to disagreeing with them in a civil manner. True tolerance is the ability to “agree to disagree” for the greater good, for the common good.

This does not mean blindly accepting words or behaviors that violate our collectively conceived laws on crime, racism, sexism, abuse, hate speech, etc. These things must always be called.

I’m talking about being more tolerant in those gray areas, where someone might not be as enlightened, educated, or privileged as you are (whether from a conservative or a liberal perspective).

Should we really call out every single thing we disagree with?

Is there no room for patience or self-control?

All too often we judge quickly and with excessive indignation. When we do this to others, we risk losing sight of the whole person. By reducing them to a particular political position, social outlook, or opinion on a Peloton ad, we dehumanize them. Who wants to be judged by this standard? People are complex and more than any individual act or point of view.

Increasingly, though, this is how our world works. In our desperate search for justice, many are willing to judge unjustly.

There has to be a better way forward.

Two weeks ago, Andrew Scheer made the difficult decision to step down as leader of the Conservative party. If you look at the word of the House of Commons, it was hard not to feel compassion for man. With bright eyes, he spoke boldly about his love for family, party and country. Whatever the political tone or your feelings for his leadership, the moment was very humanizing; he was like all of us – another Canadian.

A shift in perspective like this is the kind we all have to do. We need to increase our ability to see others as human beings. Although we appreciate when grace, patience, or forgiveness extend to us, we must actively – perhaps pre-emptively – extend it to others. We must give them more of the benefit of the doubt and never forget that they have families, dreams, hopes and fears.

They’re just trying to have a good life – like us.

As human beings, we must stop being so self-absorbed and always want what we want. Life is not a zero sum game. We don’t have to be so driven, competitive and controlling. We have already won the lottery as Canadians. Most of us have everything we need, and if we knew that, we would be more than happy.

And from that safer place then we could choose to treat others as we would have them treat us. In the context of tolerance, we can be more generous and give them the gift of more respect and understanding. We can show them more patience when they say wrong things and more grace when they insult us. Imagine the freedom of being strong enough to live this way.

We can choose to be more than our petty remarks and confused words. By being patient and kind – and seeing the good born of others – we can become more ourselves, more of the kind of people who will thrive in a diverse community.

This is the mystery of selflessness – when we allow others to be human, we become more human. Being more ourselves means that we will be safer and less vulnerable to offenses.

I know it all sounds a little naive, but they do not underestimate the power that individual change can bring to our world.

Mahatma Gandhi’s passive resistance approach to making peace – telling his oppressed followers not to fight back – thwarted a civil war in India and brought freedom to millions. In the film based on Gandhi’s life, there is a scene where he shows Jesus as an inspiration for his approach. Referring to Christ’s call to love our enemies and turn the other cheek, he said: “I suspect he meant that you have to show courage – to be ready to strike, some to hit. and when you do that, it calls for something in human nature, something that causes (your opponent’s) hatred to diminish and (their respect) to increase. I think Christ understood that and I’ve seen it at work. “

When the world saw British soldiers attacking passive crowds, hearts changed and a nation was liberated.

Perhaps a passive resistant approach can be an antidote to all the micro-aggression and involuntary acts we are experiencing today. We do not have to respond in kind. We do not need to be constantly protected.

What if, in this season of Peace on Earth, everyone takes the time to humble themselves, take an honest account, be grateful for what we have, hold our tongues, thicken our skins, and rediscover what we will says to be just one of the 7.8 billion very different human beings sharing this planet.

John Van Sloten is a Calgary-based writer and new pastor at the Calgary Community Reformed Church, starting Feb. 2.

