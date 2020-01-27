advertisement

According to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor wages and hours department, a Van Nuys health center paid a former employee $ 13,640 in lost wages and compensation after the center violated federal labor regulations. This was announced on Monday January 27th.

WHD investigators found that the Care Center on Hazeltine refused to reintegrate, and wrongly dismissed the employee who had taken statutory vacation for family and sick leave because of the birth of his child.

Investigators found that the employer informed the worker that he was no longer employed when he returned from vacation. The FMLA stipulates that insured employers must return entitled employees to the same position and working conditions that they held prior to the statutory exemption.

The investigation showed that the employer paid lost wages and damage to the employee. The Care Center on Hazeltine also presented the employee with an offer of reinstatement that the employee had declined, WHD said.

“The Family and Medical Leave Act provides flexibility for employees who need time to deal with important life events, such as giving birth,” said Kimchi Bui, WHD district director in Los Angeles. “The United States Department of Labor is committed to enforcing the law and training employers to ensure that workers can exercise their rights under the AMLA. We encourage all employers to contact us if they have any questions about these important protective measures. “

