The scientists were surprised to find a aptly named “vampire star” that was depriving another star of life while viewing data from NASA’s Kepler mission.

Although the planetary hunting mission ended in 2018, astronomers are still analyzing the data, which has led to new and unexpected discoveries.

The vampire star was found with the help of Ryan Ridden-Harper, a postdoctoral fellow at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, who developed a program called “Kepler / K2: Background Survey” during his doctorate at the Australian National University.

The system from Ridden-Harper analyzes every single pixel of the Kepler archive data and searches for sudden jumps in brightness.

The scientist and his colleagues were looking for “extremely fast explosions outside our galaxy that may only exist for a few hours”, although the events were theoretical, which meant that Ridden-Harper didn’t know if there would be any to find them were.

The hunt was made possible with data from Kepler and NASA’s latest planet hunter, TESS. During the search, the team encountered an intense brightening in a star system that was about 3,000 light years away from Earth and which was home to a white dwarf star and a brown star.

Brown dwarf stars are considered “unusual stars”, while white dwarfs are created when a sun-like star reaches the end of its life and burns all of its fuel. The star inflates to a red giant before ejecting about half its mass, engulfing nearby planets and asteroids, leaving a scorching white dwarf behind.

The results, published in the Royal Astronomical Society’s monthly communications on Friday, January 24th, showed that there was intense brightening over 30 days. During this time, the white dwarf “stripped” material from the brown dwarf, which was about a tenth massive like the “vampire” against which it came.

This rare event was a super outbreak of a dwarf nova that can be considered a vampire star system.

Kepler’s incredible data spanned a 30-day period in which the dwarf nova quickly grew 1,600 times brighter before darkening quickly and gradually returning to its normal brightness.

The peak of brightness was caused by material peeled from the brown dwarf wrapped in a disc around the white dwarf. This disk reached up to 11,700 degrees Celsius at the peak of the super outbreak.

NASA explained the phenomenon in somewhat simpler terms:

The brown dwarf orbits the white dwarf star every 83 minutes at a distance of only 400,000 km – roughly the distance from the earth to the moon.

They are so close together that the strong force of gravity of the white dwarf removes material from the brown dwarf and sucks its essence away like a vampire. The stripped material forms a disc as it winds toward the white dwarf.

The observation could provide new insights into the physics behind such bright super-outbursts, as it provides “excellent data and new insights” about these vampire star systems. The Ridden-Harper system is also able to find gamma-ray bursts, neutron star collisions and other rare space phenomena.

Brad Tucker, co-author of the study, commented on how the program is useful:

We used it to see stars explode, the secret life of black holes, and now things that were previously overlooked – that vampire star that lurked in the darkness of space.

Ridden-Harper admitted that finding the dwarf nova was “unexpected” because “it wasn’t what they were looking for,” but he said the team was planning to continue looking for events that were “by accident” were captured while Kepler and TESS were collecting data, CNN report.

We don’t know yet what we’ll find, which I find incredibly exciting! We are ready to finish analyzing the nine years of Kepler data and tackle the enormous amount of incredible data from TESS.

This gives us the best understanding of the fastest explosions in the universe. On the way we can discover some rare events that no other telescope could find.

It will be interesting to see what Ridden-Harper and his team discover!

