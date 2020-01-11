advertisement

BARCELONA, Spain – Barcelona once again played great, led by goals from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann and still managed to lose.

Barcelona wasted one of its best performances of the season by conceding two late goals against Atlético Madrid and losing 3-2 in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

advertisement

Messi and Griezmann had given Barcelona a 1-2 lead on Thursday. But the goalkeeper of Jan Oblak, Atlético’s star this season, kept Barcelona away for the rest of the way until Álvaro Morata scored a penalty in the 82nd minute and Ángel Correa completed the dramatic turn in the 86th minute.

For Barcelona, ​​the chance to add a small trophy from a mini-tournament that is played thousands of kilometers away is not the main concern. The worry is Barcelona’s strange talent for losing control of games that look like a sure win. Regardless of whether it is self-esteem, lack of fitness or just temporary failures that cost the team a lot, the pressure is on trainer Ernesto Valverde.

Messi and other team leaders defended Valverde, whose very good record in Barcelona was impacted by shocking defeats.

“It is normal that if you lose and you don’t achieve your goals and our fans see that the team is not playing the way you want them to, people talk and say things,” said Messi. “More than ever, we have to be united, remain a strong group and do it.

“This year we will try to play as we do today (outside the late gates) and not make childish mistakes like we made.”

But the Spanish sports media reported on Friday that FC Barcelona officials met Dafa midfielder Xavi Hernández in Doha, Qatar, to investigate him as a possible replacement for Valverde.

The club confirmed to The Associated Press that its representatives had met with Xavi, but said the meeting had been agreed before the loss to Atlético. The type of meeting is not discussed in detail.

Xavi left Barcelona in 2015 after 17 troubled seasons for Qatar club Al-Sadd, where he coached. Speculation that he might soon be returning home led Al-Sadd to say that there was no move ahead.

“The problem of Xavi going to Barcelona is normal and is expected because he will be in his club and it will be his first home and he will have to return there in the future. As of today, Xavi is Al-Sadd’s coach.” Sadd General Manager Turki Al-Ali said in a statement on the club website.

“Xavi and his team are focusing on tomorrow’s game against Al-Rayyan. We know that a club the size and professionalism of Barcelona will go to official channels to discuss such issues,” said Al-Ali.

Barcelona’s loss to King Abdullah Sports City on Thursday came five days after the 88th minute equalizer at Espanyol in the Spanish league. Wu Lei’s late goal also came in for a desperate counterattack, similar to Atlético’s two late attacks and leading to goals when the Barcelona line of defense was out of sync and only defeated goalkeeper Neto. Wu’s goal ruined a great match from Luis Suárez who scored with a subtle touch and made a difficult pass for an assist.

Suárez also supported Valverde on Thursday by blaming himself for stumbling against Atlético.

“This defeat shows that we have room for improvement,” said the Uruguayan striker. “It shows us that there are mistakes we can’t make because we were responsible for the game and we let them start counterattacks … but the coach is not to blame. Those were mistakes we made.”

Barcelona have drawn three draws in their last four league games but are leading the goal difference competition ahead of Real Madrid. The team led before 2-2 at Real Sociedad last month. lost 3-1 at Levante after Messi put them ahead in November; and gave a goal in 81st in a 2-2 draw at Osasuna in August.

These setbacks would not be so worrying for Barcelona if the team hadn’t completely collapsed in the Champions League in recent seasons, most recently a humiliating 0-4 loss in Liverpool after a 3-0 win in the first leg of the semi-final. Valverde’s job was even more at risk at the end of last season after Barcelona lost the Copa del Rey final to Valencia and cast a shadow of doubt over the Spanish league champions. Club president Josep Bartomeu, however, stuck to the former player, who is known for his intelligence and unshakable demeanor.

Valverde is in its third season in Barcelona. He has won Spanish championships and a Copa del Rey final in a row. He missed a European Cup.

Valverde said he was used to criticism as part of a job that was never safe.

“We coaches always work with the idea of ​​giving everything for every game,” said Valverde. “We know what football is like and that teams are permanently unstable if they don’t get good results or lose. Now that we’ve lost, people will probably talk about it, but I’m still focused on my work. “

Valverde’s next task is to prepare for the visit to Granada on January 19.

Meanwhile, Atlético will face Real Madrid in the Supercup final on Sunday.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement