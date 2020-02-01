advertisement

FIVE bidders auctioned 79 Dove Tree Crescent, Sinnamon Park, on Saturday for $ 950,000.

There were 41 families who wanted this panoramic view of Brisbane and the associated house.

advertisement

Kris Matthews, sales agent at Ray White Toowong, said conditional offers are expected to be received over the weekend, one from an auction bidder and two from buyers who were unable to bid under the auction’s unconditional agreement.

This property in Sinnamon Park has been owned by Sydney sider Melanie Hardman for 17 years, who had escaped the rat escape in the city center.

“It’s a beautifully renovated home on the highest point in Sinnamon Park,” said Matthews.

“It’s the tallest house in the suburbs.”

MORE REAL ESTATE STORIES

Tenants who pile up or pay

Now that Ms. Hardman and her husband are downsizing, there is a new wave of Sydneysiders, British expats and local buyers who have shown interest in the renovated four bedroom property.

“We had a couple of interstate buyers (from Sydney) and other buyers who weren’t around. They only saw it in the newspaper and the house spoke to them,” he said.

Ms. Hardman bought the house in 2002 before it was officially launched.

“We didn’t know Brisbane and searched everywhere before a real estate agent mentioned a property that wasn’t yet on the market,” she said.

“We came and saw this house and immediately fell in love with the view.

“We are up on the hill and have the tallest house on the street that our neighbors are jealous of.”

The four-bedroom house, built in 1995 on a 620 m² block, was completely gutted and rebuilt seven years ago.

SEE WHAT’S ON THE SINNAMON PARK

With the redesign of the layout, the property was better tailored to the changing needs of the couple’s two children.

“Ten years later we had a second child and wanted something bigger and more modern,” said Ms. Hardman.

“Despite looking for half a year, we were unable to find anything that could replace this property and its exceptional prospects.

“We built a new home with floor-to-ceiling glass surfaces to maximize the view from every room.

“I designed the kitchen on the upper floor so that I can see the children in the pool below. This includes a sideboard for butlers and high ceilings. The view is incredible.”

Although full-time work was carried out during the renovation work, Ms. Hardman was responsible for the redesign and created a dream home with tailored functions on two levels.

The kitchen, inspired by the chef, has a spacious Caesarstone counter, two easy-to-clean pyrolytic ovens, a built-in refrigerator and a breakfast bar.

Flooded with natural light and perfectly positioned to take advantage of the breeze, the upper level also has a spacious living area that leads to an oversized entertainment deck that wraps around the northeast corner of the house.

Three bedrooms are also on this level. The master has floor-to-ceiling louvre windows that provide views and breezes, a built-in closet and a private bathroom with two vanities and a double shower.

The remaining bedrooms are served by a separate toilet and a double bathroom with plenty of storage space and a laundry shaft.

On the ground floor there is a second living area that opens up to a private entertainment area and an adjacent pool and spa.

A fourth bedroom, a third bathroom with shower, and laundry facilities with outside access are also on this level.

The house has an alarm system and solar hot water.

“We will miss our breathtaking view and despite our plan to downsize an apartment, we definitely cannot be without a view,” said Ms. Hardman.

“Another good thing about Dove Tree Crescent is that it’s not a thoroughfare,

So it’s quiet and we have nice long-term neighbors.

“It’s funny, our neighbors joked that they would boycott the sale because they didn’t want us to move.

“We’ve had a lot of afternoon chases and street parties over the years. We’ll be sad if we go.”

The property is a short drive from Rocks Riverside Park and shopping centers

in Mt Ommaney and Jindalee.

advertisement