There was no trace of celebration on Friday after St. Benilde formally made it into the NCAA women’s volleyball semi-final. Assistant coach Jay Chua said the Lady Blazers are already thinking about the next two games.

“Our mindset has played with the same focus in the last two games,” said Chua, who was in a hurry when he asked questions about the game in the Filoil Flying V Center media room.

“We have to finish the elimination and maintain the level of our game,” added Chua.

He pulled from a bad experience.

St. Benilde prevailed against the eliminations last season with an 8-1 record. However, the finale failed to materialize after Perpetual breached its double protection on the way to a breathtaking turn.

The only defeat of the Lady Blazer in the elimination round came from the later champions Arellano Lady Chiefs, who happened to have their final order this season before the start of the playoffs.

“We cannot afford to relax now,” added Chua. “We always have to be at a high level.”

Their level was good enough to beat Jose Rizal, 25-22, 25-13, 25-20, for his seventh straight win.

After that match, San Beda interrupted Perpetual’s winning streak in five games after a breathtaking 25:20, 25:19, 25:16 win that had a huge impact on the semi-finals. San Beda played 5-2 against Perpetual and opened a window for Letran and Lyceum to boost the semi-finals again.

The Lady Knights will face the Lady Bombers on Monday hoping not to lose hopes of a brisk semi-final.

Meanwhile, St. Benilde’s head coach Jerry Yee was allowed to experiment with his first and second session, giving everyone in the squad valuable time.

The rookie hotshots Gayle Pascual and Mycah Go sat together with the starters over the entire third set. They each scored eight points.

“I think this is a better setup so that everyone can contribute,” said Chua of Yee’s decision. “It just shows how confident we are with our players that they can play their roles.”

Sure enough, Yee didn’t bother sending his starters back when the Lady Bombers entered a rally on lap three.

Jose Rizal saw his two winning streaks and slipped to 3-5.

