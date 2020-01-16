advertisement

Valentino showed an unexpected partnership tonight at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli has teamed up with the Japanese sneaker label Onitsuka Tiger.

Valentino X Onitsuka Tiger Men’s Fall 2020, Paris Fashion Week.

The reserved, pure white styles have a subtle co-branding on the tongue and flank and look like the kung fu or boxing shoe that Sandra Choi channeled on Saturday at her Jimmy Choo presentation in Milan.

Valentino x Onitsuka Tiger, Fall 2020 for Men, Paris Fashion Week.

Onitsuka Tiger is in top form when it comes to working with top-class luxury fashion houses that it doesn’t get that far. The label partnered with Givenchy and artistic director Clare Waight Keller when she made her runway debut at Pitti Uomo in June.

Piccioli is also no stranger to surprising collaborations. Don’t forget that he worked with Birkenstock in the fall of 2019 to give Birkenstock’s signature Arizona sandal model its very own touch. One model, available in “Valentino” red, has buckles and a leather-covered footbed. The other look is completely black with the Valentino VLTN logo on the side.

