Welcome to Mestalla where Quique Setien will hope to make it three wins out of three as Barcelona boss against Valencia. Granada and Ibiza have been defeated so far, but Valencia away represents a stronger challenge. Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi have all returned after a midweek break, so …. LET’R FREE BLOCK!

Competition / Round: 2019-20 La Liga, 21 Matches

Date / Time: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 4 am CET / WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 03:00 GMT (UK), 10:00 EST, 7:00 PST (USA), 8:30 pm IST (India)

hangout: Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia

arbitrator: Jesus Gil Manzano

TV information / How to broadcast: beIN Sports Connect (USA & Canada), Canal + (Nigeria), Movistar + (Spain), others

We don't have many rules here, but there are some things to keep in mind when joining our match themes:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, beware of the oath. It is simply unnecessary. also, do not discuss illegal transmission links. Those who do so will be warned, and those who post links will be banned immediately. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we do not need to offend each other.

Enjoy the game! Forever and forever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARCA!

