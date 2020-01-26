advertisement

Rodrigo continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona and both managers Albert Celades and Román Bellver, the club’s communications director, have been talking about the striker’s future this weekend.

The striker made his return from injury and came on as a substitute during Valencia’s 2-0 win over Barcelona on Saturday. Celades was glad to see her again, but didn’t know if she would stay.

“I can’t appreciate all the situations that can happen. No thought of mine can change the situation. He did well, really wanted to play. It’s not the first time he’s gone through this, like happened during the summer.

“But he played for a while today and that gives us a lot of joy. Rodrigo is a Valencia player and that’s the situation. We’ll see what happens.”

Bellar, meanwhile, said his club should be prepared for Rodrigo’s departure as he is a player who often attracts interest.

“We have to be prepared for a possible exit from Rodrigo. Last year there was already interest in him and now, too. There is always an interest in good players. “

The transfer window closes on Friday which means Barcelona will have to work quickly if they are to strengthen their squad. Quique Setien has said Barcelona are thinking of a signing, but will they be able to pull it off?

