VALENCIA >> It was obviously from the top of the opening.

Valencia’s junior Camacho grabbed the ball and inserted it before the Vikings launched an immediate press conference. Steal, layup. Steal, 3 hands. A bad shot from West Ranch caused another easy crash. Valencia were 9-0 up in less than a minute.

“There was definitely a little more tonight,” said senior Jake Hlywiak of Valencia’s dominant performance. “Before the game, things were said that we didn’t like.”

Basketball Twitter expert Jack Pollon tweeted that West Ranch assistant Sean Bain said the Wildcats would win the Foothill League on Tuesday night.

Valencia referred West Ranch 89-56 to 3-0 in the league game and secured the sole first place. Before the game on Tuesday night, both teams were unbeaten in the league game after West Ranch shocked Saugus last week.

Noah Veluzat led the Vikings with 26 points and scored his 500th career assistant. Hlywiak added 21 to give herself 1,000 career points, and center Kevin Konrad had 17, including his first career 3 pointer.

“I was in rhythm and let it fly,” said Konrad with a laugh.

The opening minute was not the only indicator Valencia (15-4) was looking for more than just a win. The lead increased from 21: 9 to 38: 18 in the third quarter and finally reached a lead of 67: 37. Four minutes before the end, the Vikings gained almost 40 points.

The student department of Valencia started to sing: “This is boring, this is boring!”

“Tweet or not, not sure if the result would have been different,” said Hlywiak. “But we were definitely more excited when we saw the tweet.”

A bright spot for West Ranch (11-9, 2-1) was newcomer Andrew Meadow, who scored 10 points and with his already impressive 6-foot-3 frame can offer a solid base for the forward-moving wild cats.

Saugus defeated Golden Valley 102-44, led by Adrian McIntyre’s 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Canyon 67-62 defeated hard thanks to Dylan Barrientos’ 24 points.

In the Olympic League, Village Christian was surpassed by Valley Christian 95-53. Jordan Fuller had 25 points for the crusaders. Heritage Christian defeated Whittier Christian at home with 88-52. Skyy Clark scored 26 and Luke Murphy added 18.

