Valencia 2 Barcelona 0

Quique Setien suffered his first loss as Barcelona boss when Valencia celebrated a 2-0 win in Mestalla to maintain his unbeaten home record this season in the LaLiga.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen scored a number of top saves in the first half to keep Barcelona in the game, and denied Maxi Gomez from the penalty spot after Gerard Pique defeated Jose Gaya in the penalty area before giving Gomez another shot on the Latte shot.

But Valencia won the game after the break and drew their first blood three minutes after Jordi Alba’s own goal in the second half, before Gomez secured the points 13 minutes before the end.

Barcelona remain leaders but could be overtaken if second-placed Real Madrid take on Valladolid on Sunday.

The guests started the game on the front foot and enjoyed more than 90 percent possession in the early stages.

But despite Barca’s dominance, Valencia had a great chance of breaking the deadlock when Pique fouled Gaya in the penalty area in the 10th minute.

However, goalkeeper Ter Stegen saved the championship leader with a breathtaking parade success to ward off Gomez’s goal.

Valencia grew into the game in the following minutes and Barca almost caught a dangerous cross – but Ter Stegen did well to prevent Pique from leaving the ball behind.

Lionel Messi looks dejected during the Barcelona defeat against Valencia. Photo: Eric Alonso / Getty

After Lionel Messi sent a free kick from around 25 meters over the crossbar in the 28th minute, Ter Stegen scored a one-two at the other end to keep the game goalless. For safety.

Francis Coquelin tested the German international again in the 31st minute, but was up to his goal from a distance.

Five minutes later, Messi shot a free kick directly against Jaume Domenech when there was no further chance.

Shortly after Barcelona’s Ansu Fati narrowly missed the goal, Valencia opened the game in the 48th minute when Gomez blocked Alba and landed in the corner of Barca’s goal.

Messi had a good chance to fix the situation for Barca shortly before the hour, but missed the goal.

In the 68th minute, the Argentine striker threw the ball from the left side of the box onto the goal and watched him land on goal. Five minutes later, the goalkeeper had to parry his 20-yard free kick.

Valencia doubled their lead in the 77th minute when Gomez swept home after a short break.

The home side thought they had made it 3-0 nine minutes before the end when Gabriel Paulista shot home from a corner, but his attempt was excluded for a foul.

Messi was later contested again when Valencia secured a valuable home win.

