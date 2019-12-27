advertisement

Nineteen-year-old Abel Ruiz of Barcelona B may be heading to Valencia soon. The youngster started at the Valencian academy before joining Barcelona seven years ago, and he could be on his way back.

While the striker has shown plenty of promise, he has not been the best lately, and Mundo Deportivo reports that Ruiz and his club agree that he should go elsewhere to recover his best form. Barcelona are expected to want to retain control of the player even in the long run, suggesting that a loan or sale with a purchase clause may be in the cards.

Valencia could be motivated to sign Ruiz if Kevin Gameiro leaves them in the Olympique Lyonnais. The French striker has chosen more playing time since the appointment of Albert Celades to Valencia, so los che can stay strong. However, if a big deal comes in, it is rumored that Valencia will be tempted to let Gameiro go. In that case, they would be looking for a new striker.

Regardless, it looks like Ruiz might get out of his way one way or another.

