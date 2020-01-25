advertisement

Quique Setien suffered his first loss as manager of Barcelona on Saturday after his side were beaten 2-0 by Valencia at Mestalla. Maxi Gomez scored in each half to seal a deserved victory for the hosts. It could have been worse for Barca too. Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved an early penalty and Gabriel had a late goal from VAR.

THE FIRST HALF

Barcelona were lucky enough to break the ball without a goal after 45 minutes. Gerard Pique conceded an early penalty in 10 minutes for a foul on Jose Gaya when he fired the ball. However, Marc-Andre ter Stegen went the right way and saved the shot from Maxi Gomez.

It was not the only crucial one except the German stop made in the first half. He also had to be on the alert to deny a Pique own goal after a clearance had struck at quarterback, made a huge double stop by Gomez and Kevin Gameiro and denied Francis Coquelin from distance.

At the other end Barcelona offered very little despite enjoying too much possession once again and tried to work Jaume Doménech on the Valencia goal.

SECOND HALF

Valencia got the goal they deserved right at the start of the second half. Some lovely defense ended with Maxi Gomez’s inside kick, the ball taking a great diversion from Jordi Alba and flying inside.

Quique Setien sent in Arturo Vidal for Arthur just before the hour and Barca finally got some chances. Lionel Messi looked set to equalize but was denied by an excellent block from Gabriel and then sent a ball into the air.

GOAT continued to see Barca’s only hope of salvation. He threw another effort into the roof of the net, spearheaded a wideout Antoine Griezmann effort and forced Domenech to save well from a free kick.

Barça were pushing hard to equalize but undone Gomez caught the second of the day at the counter. Ferran Torres did well to pick the striker, and he had time to get in touch before dodging Ter Stegen to seal all three points.

Valencia: Domenech; Wass, Garay, Gabriel, Gaya; Torres, Coquelin, Kondogbia, Soler (Sobrino); Gameiro (Rodrigo), Gomez (Costa).

Goals: Gomez (48 ‘, 77’)

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Arthur (Vidal), Busquets, De Jong (Rakitic); Messi, Griezmann, Fate (Collado).

