advertisement

Maxi Gomez opted for an early penalty shootout and celebrated Valencia a rare 2-0 home win in La Liga against Barcelona. Quique Setien had to admit defeat of his first loss as head coach.

Valencia met on Saturday after defeating Barca in just one of their last ten games in all competitions and winning last season’s final at the Copa del Rey. The last league win in Mestalla was in February 2007.

But the Blaugrana were on the back seat this time, and while Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved a penalty in the first half, Gomez made up for it when his goal scored an own goal shortly after Jordi Alba’s restart.

advertisement

Setien’s team gathered late, but after scraping past Granada and Ibiza in the coach’s first two games, they lost their luck and Gomez scored a goal himself 13 minutes before the end.

Real Madrid, who will only face Real Valladolid on Sunday, now have the chance to take three points ahead of their bitter rival at the top of the table.

Gerard Pique gave Valencia a great chance to take the lead in the 12th minute. His weak shot was the reason for an attack when the Barcelona defender clumsily beat Jose Gaya in the penalty area.

However, Ter Stegen came to the rescue of his teammate and jumped to the left to save Gomez’s penalty.

Ter Stegen remained by far the busier of the two goalkeepers and awkwardly helped Gomez hit the bar violently before parrying Kevin Gameiro’s follow-up.

Barca didn’t really threaten until Ansu Fati ran for Lionel Messi’s pass in the first half of the second half at the edge of the box, but missed just wide.

It was Valencia that soon equalized and gave Gomez the opportunity to shoot hard and deep from the right side of the field. His attempt distracted Alba towards Ter Stegen, who had the wrong foot, and meandered into the roof of the net.

Messi drilled past the right post and threw a shot just over the top before Jaume Domenech scored a 20 meter free kick as Barca’s domination spell was too late to save a result.

Instead, Gomez achieved his goal and, after a counterattack from Valencia, achieved a clinical result beyond the rooted Ter Stegen.

What does it mean? Concerns for quique

Despite the narrow playing field, Setien was extremely determined when his reign began with a win over Granada. But less than a week later, it looks a little less rosy. Barca hardly deserved the late win in Ibiza and was completely overdone here, which raises some early questions for the new coach.

Gomez makes amends

Valencia’s striker Gomez has scored or helped in five of his last six La Liga games against Barcelona. He was in the middle of his side’s best work during. After missing the penalty from Uruguay, the international struck the crossbar when Ter Stegen’s handling was uncertain but then he had a hand in every goal.

Pique so poor

Barca Stalwart Pique did not start well, gave off a penalty and hardly improved from there. Ter Stegen had to be vigilant to score on the line and prevent a possible own goal, and then Pique was unable to effectively clear in preparation for the first goal.

Key facts about Opta

– Lionel Messi scored the most goals without scoring in a La Liga game for Barcelona (11).

– Barca have conceded 25 goals in the league this season. It has not conceded as many goals in this phase since 2003/04 (26 goals) when it finished second at the end of the season.

– Barcas Gerard Pique has conceded two goals against Valencia in his La Liga career, more than against any other team. However, none of these penalties have been implemented.

– Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved his first penalty for Barcelona in La Liga (seven penalties).

What’s next?

Valencia will go to Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, hoping not to follow Atletico Madrid if he fails against the Minnows. Barcelona hosted Leganes the next day in the same competition.

advertisement