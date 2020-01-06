advertisement

Jonas Valanciunas had eight of his team’s 30 points in a third-quarter contest Sunday night, as the Memphis Grizzlies took a big lead and held off a frantic finish by Devin Booker for a 121-114 victory over the host. Phoenix Suns.

Booker finished with 40 points, including 14 in the final 5:28, during which the Suns racked up a 14-point deficit to get as close as 115-112 with 52.6 seconds remaining to play.

But De’Anthony Melton countered with two free throws with 36.3 seconds left, after which Ja Morant and Solomon Hill added a pair of foul shots to seal the win for Memphis, which won in Phoenix a second time this year. season.

The Sun led by as many as 11 in the first quarter, but found themselves down 62-57 at halftime before the Grizzlies extended to a 96-77 advantage by the end of the third period.

Jaren Jackson Jr. hit a pair of 3-pointers between eight points as he and Valanciunas combined for 16 of the Grizzlies’ 34 points in the period.

Memphis led 109-95 with 5:43 to go before Booker was ready to bring the Sun all the way.

Valanciunas’ 30 points came on 12-for-16 shooting, as the Grizzlies shot 54.2 percent from the field. He also caught eight rebounds, tying Jackson for high honors in the squad.

Dillon Brooks finished with 19 points, while Jackson had 15, and Morant 13 to complete seven assists in the senior squad, and Hill and Brandon Clarke each scored 10 points.

Brooks nailed five 3-pointers for Memphis, which defeated the Phoenix 54-18 from beyond the arc.

Booker made 13 of his 20 hits and 13 of his 14 free throws on his 40-point night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Deandre Ayton (14 points, 12 rebounds) recorded double-doubles for the Sun, while Mikal Bridges placed 12 points and Ricky Rubio ninth to go with a game-high eight assists.

The win allowed the Grizzlies (15-22) to surpass the Suns (14-22) in the Western Conference standings.

The loss was only the Sun’s second in their last five games.

