advertisement

Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies withdrew from the visiting Detroit Pistons 96-82 on Monday.

Valanciunas made 13 of 19 field goal attempts. Dillon Brooks contributed 15 points and five assists while the Grizzlies swept the two-game season series after winning in Detroit last month.

Jaren Jackson Jr., who returned after holding a one-game NBA suspension, provided 14 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

advertisement

Backup guard Tyus Jones had 13 points and five assists, while rookie Ja Morant added 12 points and seven assists. Memphis recorded 12 blocks while Detroit hit just two shots.

The Pistons shot 34.7 percent, nearly equaling their season low of 33.7 percent. Andre Drummond led them with 25 points, 18 rebounds and four assists but his team was limited to 29 points in the second half. Christian Wood and Langston Galloway scored 17 points from the bench.

Beginners Reggie Jackson, Sekou Doumbouya and Tony Snell shot a 4-for-38 combination from the field.

Pistol defenseman Derrick Rose missed the game due to an induction strain. Shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk sat down due to a hip injury.

The game was tied at 53 in the first half. Drummond led the Pistons with 16 points while Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 14 points.

Memphis scored the first nine points of the second half. Brooks had five points and an assist during that period and Valanciunas finished it with a dunk. Drummond put an end to the Pistons drought with an inaccurate shot.

The Pistons scored just 10 points in the quarter but Memphis also had its offensive fights after the early breakout. The Grizzlies led 72-63 heading into the fourth.

Memphis extended the lead to 13 in the first two minutes with baskets by Valanciunas and Josh Jackson. They made back-to-back baskets a short time later to increase Memphis’s advantage to 16 at 84-68.

A Morant jumper with four minutes left made it an 18-point differential at 90-72.

– Starting the media level

advertisement