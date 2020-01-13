advertisement

Jonas Valanciunas scored 15 of his team’s 31 points in the third quarter on Sunday night when the Memphis Grizzlies broke a close game on their way to their fifth straight victory, a 122-102 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21 points for the Grizzlies, who captured the Warriors’ 2-1 season series with consecutive wins after Golden State had won 114-95 in Memphis in November.

The Warriors led by as many as seven points in the first half, and were within 63-62 in the second minute of the third period after a 3-pointer by Glenn Robinson III, before the Grizzlies gradually retired.

Valanciunas led the lead with six pins, including a 3-pointer, as Memphis outscored Golden State 35-17 in the quarter to reach 95-76. The closest the Warriors could get in the fourth quarter was 15.

Valanciunas struck out 13 of his 17 hits and also found time for 19 high-season rebounds for Memphis, which shot Golden State 45 percent at 38 and outscored the visitors 60-47.

31 points were one of Valanciunas’ off-season set in December in agoikago. The 19 rebounds were the first since pulling 20 in Phoenix last March.

Ja Morant also recorded a double for the Grizzlies with 11 points and 10 assists in a game, while Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen each added 11 points. De’Anthony Melton had 10 and Brandon Clarke scored nine to go with 11 rebounds.

D’Angelo Russell returned from a six-match absence with a shoulder injury to throw a game-high 34 points for the Warriors, who lost their eighth straight season.

It was Russell’s ninth time scoring 30 plus points this season.

Alec Burks and Jordan Poole finished with 13 points from Golden State, while Omari Spellman finished with 12 and Eric Paschall 10.

Fifteen of Russell’s 34 points came on five 3-pointer. Golden State shot 17-for-34 from behind the arc in the loss.

