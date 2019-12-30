advertisement

It is known that a group of people are planning to come to Achilles. You are informed that you are not welcome and the plan is canceled. Sounds familiar? Apart from the fact that this happened 55 years ago and a group of young British soldiers were involved.

Released state newspapers indicate that 73 members of the Northern Irish Brigade’s Junior Soldiers Company in Ballymena planned to spend a week in Keem, Achill Island, on August 8, 1964. The adventure camp should include swimming, climbing, canoeing, and water skiing. Previously, the company of soldiers aged 15-17 hosted their annual camp in the UK, but the organizers said they wanted to go somewhere else.

A week before the start of the trip, reports appeared in the newspapers with references to convoys of army trucks crossing the border. Anti-British and IRA slogans appeared on streets and bridges in Achill and Seán Caughey of the Republican Public Relations Office in Belfast and sent a protest telegram to Ballymena. It read: “You and your command are not welcome in Ireland. Suggest you go home. “

The British Army canceled the visit three days before the group’s planned arrival. An Irish official said British Ambassador Sir Geofroy Tory had informed him of the cancellation. The ambassador said that he had been consulted on the matter and, although encouraged by the responses in Achilles, he had been advised to refrain from the Achilles boy leave for fear that the boy leave would be spoiled by incidents and that we would be embarrassed spare. “

Regreted the decision

The Achill Tourism Association sincerely regretted the decision. His secretary Harold McDowell was quoted in the newspaper and said: “Some extremists were responsible for these slogans. They are definitely not Achilles. In fact, we think it was the work of a party of Republicans from the six counties. “

At the foot of the controversy, a senior State Department official (now the State Department) wrote to his counterparts in the Department of Transport that a transport plan for the excursion apparently came from talks between the British Army and Bord Fáilte. “My minister is of the opinion that you should ask Bord Fáilte to ensure that in future all projects that affect sensitive political areas will not be tackled without prior political approval,” he wrote.

The senior official from the Department of Transportation said his minister had taken up the matter with Bord Fáilte. “He asked the CEO to consult him in the future when arranging trips for people in a group who could be controversial even by a very small and unrepresentative section of the population.”

Military trucks

Bord Fáilte’s report on the controversy is recorded in the files. Her marketing manager, who wanted to promote tourism from Northern Ireland, said the group had obtained an offer to rent two CIÉ buses to transport the youth, but the number was “out of the question”. He then asked the Department of Defense to provide military trucks to transport the boys from the border to Mayo. The Ministry declined, and the British embassy then agreed to arrange transportation by military truck with no military insignia, if that was acceptable to the Irish government.

A State Department official told Bord Fáilte executive that entering Occupation Forces military trucks into the Republic was “sensitive” and that he was “somewhat hasty with the idea of ​​a British military truck without first clarifying the issue.” political aspects with the department “.

Bord Fáilte official said he expected there would be no advertising for the visit unless a reporter heard about the story after the group reached Achilles.

The boys, who enrolled at age 15, were trained as band musicians for two years before joining regiments. According to newspaper reports, several came from the Republic.

The holiday camp was instead held in Ballycastle, Co Antrim.

