One of the most popular college football coaches is working sideways for the last time on Tuesday.

Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster is riding retirement sunset as the Hokies meet Kentucky at the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC Foster followed coach Frank Beamer from Murray State before the 1987 season and has been to Blacksburg ever year.

This includes the last 24 years running defenses under Beamer and Justin Fuente, who replaced Beamer after the 2015 season. Foster’s defenses have posted 36 shutouts and collected the most sacks (893) and second-most interceptions (393) on FBS since since 1996. Consecutive hockey boats in the Hokies are the longest active layer in the country.

But Foster doesn’t want to make the last game of his career for himself.

“It’s obviously about sending people on the right track and then it’s about the future,” he said. “Let’s grow and build on what we’ve done this year. To take another step, we don’t have to wait until the next semester. We have to do it now.”

It was not a sure thing in early October that Tech (8-4) would send Foster to retirement with her 27th straight game. It was 2-2 after a 45-10 loss to Duke at home, but won six of seven before a season-ending loss to Virginia cost the Atlantic Coast Conference Division I title.

The big challenge in Foster’s last game is stopping quarterback Lynn Bowden, a converted wide receiver who has turned the Wildcats (7-5) into one of the nation’s best teams since taking over late in the game. fifth of the season after injuries to starter Terry Wilson and backup Sawyer Smith.

Bowden has completed only 29 of 62 passes for 330 yards, but has rushed for 1,235 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging more than eight yards per carry. He rushed for 284 yards and four scores in a final season of rival Louisville State’s 45-13 season.

“Our team struggled with a lot of difficulties this season and I’m proud of our players winning another bowl bid,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said.

The Wildcats also boast 12th-place points defense, which has allowed just 18.4 points per game. Calvin Taylor is one of the ringleaders, recording a sack with a team of 7.5.

This will be the team’s 20th all-time touchdown, but their first since a 14-7 win over Kentucky in 1987. The Wildcats lead the series 11-6-2.

