Political leaders welcomed a study which found that V&A was an economic boon for Dundee and Scotland.

Among those who praise the design museum are the head of Dundee city council, John Alexander, and the secretary of Scottish culture, Fiona Hyslop.

Research by Ekosgen and Reference Economic Consultants revealed a wave of money from Dundee and Scotland following the opening of the museum in 2018.

Mr Alexander said: “I am delighted that this research confirms the positive impact that V&A Dundee has had for the city and Scotland.

“Our magnificent museum is now an integral part of the cultural fabric of the city, with its design galleries and its program of exhibitions attracting residents and visitors by the hundreds of thousands.

“He raised Dundee’s international profile and played a key role in the record tourism numbers.

“V&A Dundee is helping to create jobs and new economic opportunities for the city and the Tay Cities region.”

Fiona Hyslop.

Ms. Hyslop said: “V&A Dundee is a powerful symbol of Dundee’s new confidence and the strong future of design and innovation in our country.

“In its first year, it has far exceeded expectations in terms of number of visitors and has proven to be an incredible success in enhancing the attractiveness of Scotland to those seeking world class cultural experiences.

“The Scottish government has provided £ 38 million for the construction of the building and has committed additional funds to support its first ten years of operation.

“It has more than proven its cultural value and I welcome this report highlighting the economic value of this flagship museum.”

Tim Allan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of V&A Dundee, said: “These economic impact figures are exceptional and clearly show the enormous impact that V&A Dundee has already had in his hometown and throughout Scotland.

“The museum strengthens the confidence of businesses within Dundee and develops the city as an international tourist destination, which will grow in the years to come as everyone in the city continues to work together to make this impact felt by all our communities. “

