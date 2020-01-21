advertisement

Today’s episode of America’s Got Talent: The Champions contained many great acts, but there can only be one golden summer! There is now only one V. Unbeatable when it comes to enormous talent and creativity. They are one of the most athletic, unbelievable acts that have ever appeared on the series, and we will admit that we were pretty stunned that they hadn’t gotten any higher in the past season.

With this in mind, we were delighted to learn that the dance crew received Howie Mandel’s Golden Summer! This is one of his favorite files, and there is no argument here.

While there are a number of different things we love about V. Unbeatable as an act, it is their creativity that we most welcome. Think of it like this – there are so many different acts that do dance and acrobatics, but only a few contain the props, hole punching and many other creative things from start to finish. They do things that we have never seen before.

Can V. Unbeatable win AGT: The Champions this season after receiving this seal of approval that will secure it? We have to imagine that they could! They easily have the ability to do some even bigger things in the finale, which is the next time we see them. Due to the format of this season, you now have a single ticket until the end of the season. They just have to bring something better than anything they have done before.

