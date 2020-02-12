advertisement

The 44-year-old Uzbek gymnast Oksana Chusovitina, who is preparing for her eighth Olympic Games in Tokyo, sheds light on her record-breaking survival in a sport dominated by child prodigies.

“I love gymnastics. I say to myself: Why not train and perform while you can? Chusovitina said recently during an interview in Tashkent.

“If I had stopped, I would have regretted it very much.”

But while the craving for competition in Chusovitina is still burning, she said she gave her word to her family, whom she calls “the strongest motivation,” that the Tokyo Games will be her “last Olympic Games” this year.

Chusovitina started her career in the USSR, but after the collapse she got her first taste of the Barcelona Olympics in 1992 on a team representing the former Soviet Union.

There she won team gold, but had to wait another 16 years – and four games – for a single Olympic medal.

This happened when she won silver in the Beijing safe in 2008. At the time, Chusovitina represented Germany after moving there in 2002 to be successfully treated for leukemia by her son Alisher.

But Tokyo will be their fifth Olympiad, which represents their Central Asian homeland of Uzbekistan – a nation with 33 million inhabitants that it reveres so much that it is depicted on stamps.

Her appearance at the Rio Games 2016 made her the only gymnast who has ever participated in seven Olympic Games in a row.

Chusovitina told AFP in a break from the safe that it was Alisher, now 20 years old, who persuaded her to plan her career in top-level sport.

“He is very worried about me that I could seriously injure myself or get sick.”

Her own favorite Olympic memory still returns from Beijing, where she shared the podium with gymnasts from China and North Korea, both of whom were a decade younger than them.

“When I got back, the doctor gave me the news that my son was finally well,” she recalled.

“I think it’s news for a mother that you can’t compare a medal to.”

A new chapter

Chusovitina’s longevity as a top athlete may not be a big deal for the star, but it is a constant source of inspiration for the young gymnasts who train with her every day in the republican gymnastics center in Tashkent.

“She is already an athlete of such a high level,” said Lyudmila Li, Chusovitina trainer.

“She knows her body and knows what he can do. Our only job is to help her maintain that level. “

Chusovitina’s husband Bakhodir Kurbanov is a former Olympic competitor himself and represents Uzbekistan in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 1996 and 2000 games.

Sacrificing his own career for his wife, he focused on helping Alisher fight leukemia, a decision he doesn’t regret.

“We hadn’t planned a fourth Olympiad, let alone an eighth, but it made us proud,” said Kurbanov during an interview in her humble apartment on the outskirts of Tashkent.

“My son and I are just trying to keep up with her.”

Chusovitina is currently focusing on Tokyo, but she has many plans for retirement.

On the one hand, a gymnastics academy is to be set up in Tashkent to bring the next generation of Uzbek gymnasts through.

Another option is to bring the beams and the vault onto the stage in a “gymnastics show”, which she hopes will be a fitting farewell to her career in professional sports as well as an opportunity to get to know the sport locally do.

“I want our people to love gymnastics and see how beautiful it is,” she told AFP.

“When people see the show, they run to send their kids to fitness classes.”

