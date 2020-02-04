advertisement

A $ 1 million research project by the University of Victoria is looking into ways to manage forests to reduce the risk of wildfires.

The four-year project called Wildfire and Carbon was announced by the UV-based Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions, which was launched in 2008 with a B.C. Government and other partners.

The Canadian Forest Service, the University of British Columbia Forest Faculty, Simon Fraser University and the University of Northern B.C. and the United States Forest Service are said to be partners.

advertisement

Werner Kurz, Senior Research Scientist at Natural Resources Canada, said the project offers scientists from across Canada and the United States the opportunity to work together on new strategies for dealing with forest fire risks.

Kurz said that these new strategies need to adapt to local ecosystems, of which B.C. has many, from dry okanagan to coastal rainforest.

“You really have to look at the wealth of ecosystem types and their conditions, and then develop regionally differentiated strategies,” he said. “We want to be able to say: ‘That could work here and that could work there.’ “

Strategies could be to plant broader-leaved tree species – which burn less easily and hotly than those typical of BC. Forests – to remove and use part of the wood that now remains and burns as slash and burn.

It can even mean that geographical fire breaks are created to stop the spread of forest fires.

Briefly said that large forest fires, such as those currently burning in Australia, can extinguish any reduction in greenhouse gas emissions that a community can cause.

For example, BC’s forest fires in 2017 and 2018 each emitted more than 200 million tons of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, Kurz said. All other sectors in v. BC, from cars to heating to industry, only produce 62 million tons per year.

“The effects of all the things we can do have faded compared to the effects of forest fires,” he said.

Although it is not possible to stop all forest fires, Kurz said: “We try to control the risk and the amount burned as much as possible.”

rwatts@timescolonist.com

advertisement