advertisement

batteries

January 5, 2020 against Guest contributor

advertisement

Originally published in the Electricity Markets and Policy Group section of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Since 2012, the solar energy sector on a utility scale has led the total American solar market in terms of installed capacity. In 2018, the utility sector accounted for nearly 60% of all new solar capacity and is expected to maintain its leading market position. at least six years. More than three-quarters of all states, representing all regions of the country, are now home to one or more utility-scale solar energy projects.

This report – the seventh in a continuous year series – offers an in-depth data-driven analysis of solar projects on a utility scale in the United States. Based on project-level empirical data from a wide range of sources, this report analyzes technology trends, installed project prices, operating costs, capacity factors, prices for power purchase agreements (“PPA”), the leveled costs of solar energy (LCOE), and the market value of solar energy. The report also contains data and observations on completed or recently announced solar + storage projects. Given the current leading position in the market, PV also dominates a large part of this report on a large scale, although data from CPV and CSP projects are also presented where necessary. Highlights from this year’s edition are:

Installation and technology trends: The use of solar trackers (all single-axis, east-west tracking) dominated 2018 installations with almost 70% of all new capacity. After falling for five consecutive years – a reflection of the geographic shift in the southwest market with high solar radiation to other, less sunny regions – the median long-term average insolvency at newly built project locations stabilized in 2018. New projects with fixed tilt now become mainly seen in less sunny regions, while tracking projects increasingly come in the same regions. Meanwhile, the median inverter-to-load ratio (“ILR”) – that is, the ratio between the nameplates of the DC module array of a project and the nameplates of the AC inverters – has grown steadily since 2014 to 1.33 in 2018 for both tracking and fixed-tilt projects, so that the inverters can work closer to (or at) full capacity more of the day. Seven PV battery projects came online in 2018 on a useful scale.

The use of solar trackers (all single-axis, east-west tracking) dominated 2018 installations with almost 70% of all new capacity. After falling for five consecutive years – a reflection of the geographic shift in the southwest market with high solar radiation to other, less sunny regions – the median long-term average insolvency at newly built project locations stabilized in 2018. New projects with fixed tilt now become mainly seen in less sunny regions, while tracking projects increasingly come in the same regions. Meanwhile, the median inverter-to-load ratio (“ILR”) – that is, the ratio between the nameplates of the DC module array of a project and the nameplates of the AC inverters – has grown steadily since 2014 to 1.33 in 2018 for both tracking and fixed-tilt projects, so that the inverters can work closer to (or at) full capacity more of the day. Seven PV battery projects came online in 2018 on a useful scale. Installed prices: Median installed PV project prices have fallen steadily since 2010 by nearly 70% to $ 1.6 / WAC (or $ 1.2 / WDC) for projects completed in 2018. The lowest 20th percentile of projects was priced at or below $ 1.3 / WAC, with the lowest-priced projects around $ 1.0 / WAC. The 2018 projects that use single-axis trackers showed no average costs in advance (and even slightly lower prices) compared to installations with a fixed tilt. The total price dispersion over the entire sample has declined steadily every year since 2013.

Median installed PV project prices have fallen steadily since 2010 by nearly 70% to $ 1.6 / WAC (or $ 1.2 / WDC) for projects completed in 2018. The lowest 20th percentile of projects was priced at or below $ 1.3 / WAC, with the lowest-priced projects around $ 1.0 / WAC. The 2018 projects that use single-axis trackers showed no average costs in advance (and even slightly lower prices) compared to installations with a fixed tilt. The total price dispersion over the entire sample has declined steadily every year since 2013. Operation and maintenance (“O&M”) Costs: The costs of PV O&M in 2018 were close to $ 19 / kWAC year or $ 11 / MWh. These figures include only those costs incurred to directly operate and maintain the production plant.

The costs of PV O&M in 2018 were close to $ 19 / kWAC year or $ 11 / MWh. These figures include only those costs incurred to directly operate and maintain the production plant. Capacity factors: The cumulative net AC capacity factors of individual projects vary greatly from 12.1% to 34.8%, with a sample median of 25.2%. This variation at project level is based on a number of factors, including the strength of the solar energy source at the project location, whether the array is mounted on a fixed slope or on a tracking mechanism, the ILR, degradation and containment. Changes in at least the first three of these factors resulted in higher average capacity factors from 2010-vintage to 2013-vintage projects. However, under more recent project years, average capacity factors have stagnated or even decreased, as an expansion of sites with fewer sources has compensated for an increase in the prevalence of tracking (while the ILR has changed little).

The cumulative net AC capacity factors of individual projects vary greatly from 12.1% to 34.8%, with a sample median of 25.2%. This variation at project level is based on a number of factors, including the strength of the solar energy source at the project location, whether the array is mounted on a fixed slope or on a tracking mechanism, the ILR, degradation and containment. Changes in at least the first three of these factors resulted in higher average capacity factors from 2010-vintage to 2013-vintage projects. However, under more recent project years, average capacity factors have stagnated or even decreased, as an expansion of sites with fewer sources has compensated for an increase in the prevalence of tracking (while the ILR has changed little). PPA prices and LCOE: Driven by lower installed project prices and, at least until 2013, improvement in capacity factors, PPA prices for utility-scale PV have fallen dramatically over time with $ 10 / MWh per year in most years since 2013. Most recent PPAs in our sample including many outside of California and the Southwest – are priced below $ 40 / MWh (in real 2018 dollars), with many priced under $ 30 / MWh and a few even below $ 20 / MWh. Despite these low PPA prices, solar energy is still experiencing fierce competition from both wind and natural gas. Excluding the 30% ITC benefit, the median LCOE among operational PV projects in our sample was $ 53.8 / MWh in 2018, and PPA prices have followed lower over time, which is a relatively competitive market for PPAs.

Driven by lower installed project prices and, at least until 2013, improvement in capacity factors, PPA prices for utility-scale PV have fallen dramatically over time with $ 10 / MWh per year in most years since 2013. Most recent PPAs in our sample including many outside of California and the Southwest – are priced below $ 40 / MWh (in real 2018 dollars), with many priced under $ 30 / MWh and a few even below $ 20 / MWh. Despite these low PPA prices, solar energy is still experiencing fierce competition from both wind and natural gas. Excluding the 30% ITC benefit, the median LCOE among operational PV projects in our sample was $ 53.8 / MWh in 2018, and PPA prices have followed lower over time, which is a relatively competitive market for PPAs. Wholesale market value of Solar: Falling PPA prices have been matched to a certain extent by a fall in the wholesale market value of solar energy (energy + capacity) in solar markets with greater penetration such as California. Due to an abundance of solar energy that drops wholesale energy prices in the afternoon, solar power generation in California earned only 79% of the average energy and capacity price on the CAISO wholesale market in 2018 (compared to 146% in 2012). However, in five of the six other ISO markets analyzed, solar energy still offers above-average value. In CAISO, falling PPA prices for solar energy have, over time, largely kept pace with the falling market value of solar energy, thereby maintaining the competitiveness of solar energy. In all other ISOs, solar energy offers a higher value and yet comparable or even lower PPA prices than in California.

Falling PPA prices have been matched to a certain extent by a fall in the wholesale market value of solar energy (energy + capacity) in solar markets with greater penetration such as California. Due to an abundance of solar energy that drops wholesale energy prices in the afternoon, solar power generation in California earned only 79% of the average energy and capacity price on the CAISO wholesale market in 2018 (compared to 146% in 2012). However, in five of the six other ISO markets analyzed, solar energy still offers above-average value. In CAISO, falling PPA prices for solar energy have, over time, largely kept pace with the falling market value of solar energy, thereby maintaining the competitiveness of solar energy. In all other ISOs, solar energy offers a higher value and yet comparable or even lower PPA prices than in California. Solar + Storage: Adding battery storage is a way to increase the value of solar energy. Data from 37 completed or announced PV hybrid projects (with storage times ranging from 2-5 hours) suggest that the size of the battery capacity varies greatly with respect to the PV capacity, depending on the application and the specific situation. In addition, the size of the incremental PPA price adder for 4 hours of storage varies linearly with this ratio, ranging from ~ $ 5 / MWh for batteries with a size of 25% of the PV capacity to $ 15 / MWh for batteries with a size of 75% of the PV capacity. There are various ways in which storage is compensated within these PPAs, some of which are rather creative. Because PV plus battery storage becomes more cost-effective, many developers now regularly offer it as an upgrade to stand-alone PV.

At the end of 2018 there was at least 284 GW of solar energy capacity on a utility scale within the connecting rows throughout the country, of which 55 GW was associated with storage. The growth within these queues is widespread across all regions of the country and is most pronounced in the emerging Midwest region, which accounts for 26% of the 133 GW added to queues in 2018, followed by the southwest (21%) , Southeast and Northeast (each with 15%), California (10%), Texas (9%) and the Northwest (5%). Although not all of these projects will ultimately be built as planned, the continued inflow and increasing geographic distribution of solar energy projects within these rows is just as clear as a sign that the utility scale market is maturing and growing outside of traditional high-insulation zones.

A webinar with a summary of the main findings of the report will be held on January 9 at 1:00 pm Eastern: Register here.

Choose from the four tabs below to download the report, slide deck or data files, explore additional data visualisations or contact the project staff involved.

Finally we want to hear from you! We ask for your feedback on the report and on how we can refine it in the coming years through this short user questionnaire. If you have specific questions about the report or the data or requests for related analytical support from LBNL employees, you can also submit those comments here via a separate form and they will be forwarded to the appropriate employees.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Guest contributor is very many people. We publish a number of guest messages from experts in a large number of areas. This is our contributor account for those special people. : D









advertisement