The first 2 days of the event will constitute seminars and workshops, B2B meetings and conferences while the last day will be open to the public for B2C engagements between the public and the exhibitors present and the buyers hosted (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) is expected to launch new gray products at the fourth edition of Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) scheduled for February 4-6 this year.

While speaking to international media at Magical Kenya Tourism Expo 2019, UTB CEO Lily Ajarova revealed that at the Expo, people in the travel industry will have the opportunity to discover new products that UTB has developed.

“At Expo 2020, we plan to launch some great new products that we are working on and we hope that we will be launching most of them at Expo.”, Said Ajarova

“POATE 2020 will integrate the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) commercial event format under the theme” Inspiring a commitment of great value to promote intra-African travel for leisure, business and adventure ”, aimed at raising the profile of Uganda. as a preferred destination in the region and internationally. “

The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo is an annual tourism event in the East African region organized by the Uganda Tourism Board. It brings together travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers, destination managers and other service providers in the tourism sector.

POATE is a unique opportunity for tourism businesses to meet new customers, network and market their services and products.

Tourist exhibitions are not only a place to offer the public the country’s tourist capacities and assets, related institutions and organizations, but also to present to the public the institutions and organizations that are administrators in the field of tourism.

Exhibitions like these have the ability to bring the world together in one room. This is why exhibitions remain a powerful marketing tool for companies, especially for an experiential business in the tourism sector where buyers appreciate face-to-face negotiations.

