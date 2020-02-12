advertisement

The United Talent Agency announced on Tuesday that Michael Sinclair was promoted to Hollywood Agency General Counsel.

Sinclair has previously served as UTA’s Associate General Counsel, but will now lead the agency’s growing legal team and oversee all legal, regulatory and compliance strategies for the company.

“This is an extremely well-deserved appointment that reflects the key role Michael plays at UTA,” said Andrew Thau, UTA’s chief operating officer, in a statement on the UTA board of directors. “Michael is one of our most trusted and thoughtful leaders who are respected by his colleagues and people across the industry. He has been instrumental in our legal strategy, and his legal counsel has been critical on many delicate and complicated issues. We are incredibly happy to have Michael’s leadership and strategic advice as UTA ​​continues to expand and evolve. “

Before joining UTA in 2012, Sinclair was a lawyer at the Glaser Weil law firm in Los Angeles. He received his undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and his law degree from the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis. He will continue to report to Thau.

The news of Sinclair’s promotion comes when UTA continues to grow and diversify its business. In the past 18 months, UTA has had a significant stake in the Klutch Sports Group, which is a list of NBA and NFL stars. The agency also entered emerging areas and acquired leading esports agencies such as Press-X and Everyday Influencers as well as Digital Brand Architects, which represent the most important social media influencers. The company also took over investments from private equity firms Investcorp and PSP Investments and launched the Content Venture Civic Center Media.

“This is a particularly exciting and challenging time for our business,” said Sinclair. “I am proud to have been part of UTA’s success over the past nine years as we have seen tremendous growth and change in so many areas, and I look forward to working closely with our team to create new opportunities for the agency to create and our customers as we navigate through the evolving landscape of 21st century entertainment. UTA is a special place and I am very lucky to work with so many excellent colleagues and artists. “

