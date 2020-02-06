advertisement

The United Talent Agency commissioned Liana Konhauzer on Wednesday to represent the Greater Talent Network division to expand the Jewish interests business for the company’s global speaker office.

Konhauzer joins the Jewish Federation from South Palm Beach County to UTA, where she was the director of the department for young adults. During her tenure there, she was selected for the next-generation, highly competitive grant of the Jewish Federation, which provides participants with the tools and training needed to grow as professionals and become the next generation of leaders in the Jewish community.

UTA is proud to represent a wide range of Jewish voices, from Oscar and Emmy winners to journalists, politicians, activists, executives and more. In her new role, Konhauzer will focus on discovering and supporting Jewish talent, sharing their respective stories about heritage and religion, and highlighting the impact of Judaism around the world.

advertisement

Also read: UTA promotes 9 new agents and 5 executives in 7 departments

UTA acquired Greater Talent Network in 2017 from Don Epstein, who founded the company in 1982 in the basement of a New York brownstone by becoming the first customer P.J. O’Rourke and Tom Wolfe signed. As part of the acquisition, he became a partner.

Since the acquisition of Greater Talent Network, UTA has the largest speaker division among the major talent companies. Numerous people from the areas of business, politics, technology, literature, sports and entertainment work in the agency’s speaker department.

advertisement