MANILA, Philippines – There’s no reason to argue that Cherry Rondina was the most electrifying volleyball player that the University of Santo Tomas has produced in this decade.

Known as the “cherry bomb” for its explosiveness, Rondina was an unstoppable force and Golden Tigresses head coach Kung Fu Reyes admitted that it is almost impossible to replace someone as famous as she is.

However, what UST can do is continue the legacy the UAAP Season 81 MVP has left for the team.

“This time, the legacy Sisi has left and her leadership is what the children will go on to do,” said Reyes in Filipino. “I have a team here that Sisi left behind, definitely her legacy, her wisdom is borne by the teammates she left.”

“Before, all Sisi ate that, Sisi ate that, but now they’re the ones who need to be eaten because newcomers are coming.”

Rondina’s absence will definitely be felt at the UAAP season 82 women’s volleyball tournament, be it in terms of scoring or leadership. She scored an average of 18.5 points per game last season.

But it wasn’t just Rondina who left the team because of her graduation. Libero Rica Rivera and winger Dimdim Pacres have also disappeared.

This majority of the lead will be a huge gap for Reyes, but he believes that his new captain Alina Bicar, season 81 rookie Eya Laure, and returning players EJ Laure and Tin Francisco can lead the team into another final run.

Reyes’ eight newcomers from last season also had valuable experience with the Golden Tigers, who won the second seed and silver medal in 2019.

“We were young last year, but now, with the experience from last year, we will go into season 82 as a more mature team,” said Reyes. “This time, these newcomers from last year already have experience after moving into the Final Four and especially in the Final.”

