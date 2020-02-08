advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas and Ateneo competed easily against their opponents in the Filoil Flying V Center on Saturday in the Filipino Collegiate Champions League.

The Growling Tigers, the runner-up in the men’s UAAP Season 81 basketball tournament, tore apart sister team Letran 95-65 to open its bid for the tournament’s UAAP-NCAA challenge.

After a 26:17 lead at the end of the first quarter, UST released an offensive vortex and prevailed with a 55:28 lead over the Knights of 29:11.

advertisement

CJ Cansino led the tigers with 13 points, four rebounds and three steals, while MVP Soulemane Chabi Yo’s 81 season had 12 points and 10 boards.

Paolo Javillonar led the Knights, the NCAA defending champions, with 12 points.

In the other game, UAAP champion Blue Eagles crashed on NCAA silver medalist San Beda [83: 69].

SJ Belangle showed 25 points in 7-of-9 shooting, while Dwight Ramos had 12 points and four boards.

James Kwekuteye, Calvin Oftana and Ralph Penuela had 11 points each for the Red Lions.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and others over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement