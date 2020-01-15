advertisement

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has expanded his collaboration with Everton after paying £ 30m ($ 39m, $ 35.1m) for an exclusive naming option for the proposed new Premier League club stadium receive.

Uzbekistan-born Usmanov, who sold his stake in Arsenal in 2018, has been a long-term business partner of Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

The 66-year-old was associated with buying a stake in the Merseyside team.

Usmanov’s USM holding company is already sponsoring the Everton Finch Farm practice area and has now raised additional funds to agree on the naming rights for the new arena at Bramley-Moore Dock, which is expected to be completed by 2023.

A rights deal has already been signed for the new site, and with GBP 30m Usmanov will acquire the first option to do so at current market prices as soon as construction is nearing completion.

Usmanov’s investment was uncovered when Everton released its 13-month financial statements – due to a realignment of the accounting period – and showed that the club posted a loss of £ 111.9m, despite having the second-highest earnings in its history of £ 188m GBP posted.

Sasha Ryazantsev, Everton’s chief finance and commercial officer, said Moshiri “continues to invest in the club and is committed to making the new stadium project progress,” and the majority shareholder is “excited about the plans and progress.”

