Experts believe that drones could be sent across hundreds of remote Irish lakes to perform legally required water tests that are too problematic for humans.

An ongoing two-year research project by scientists and drone technicians has almost completed testing the feasibility of using unmanned aerial vehicles for the work required to monitor Irish water quality.

The project, funded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), offers the potential for drones to improve traditional testing. It can replace boats and people when testing lakes that are inaccessible or too difficult to access, e.g. B. Ballyquirke Lake, Moycullen, Co Galway, where testers previously had to carry an inflatable boat some distance from the nearest access road.

“We only look at a fraction of the lakes (in Ireland). If you have a faster method of sampling, you can probably increase the number, ”said Dr. Heather Lally, freshwater ecology and biology researcher at the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT), who led the project.

“You just can’t reach many of them. At the moment, the EPA is concentrating on the sources of drinking water, which have to be very large lakes.”

There are over 12,000 lakes in Ireland. According to the EU Water Framework Directive, more than 800 samples are to be taken.

Between 2013 and 2018, however, only 215 or 26 percent of them were tested, mainly due to the cost and time restrictions on access.

The tested make up 84 percent of the total area – the larger bodies of water that are used for drinking water production. They are also of regional, local or scientific interest in relation to protected habitats and species.

In recent years, the “nutrient load” in lakes has become clearer, and in response, investigations and monitoring have increased.

From left: Mark Broderick from Model Heli Services, Dr. Ian O’Connor and Dr. Conor Graham from GMIT for Marine and Freshwater Research, Liam Broderick, MHS and Dr. Heather Lally from GMIT for Marine and Freshwater Research. Photo: Bryan O Brien / The Irish period

sampling

The December 2013 report on water quality in Ireland for the 2013-2018 period found that only 52.8 percent of surface waters – rivers, lakes, estuaries and coastal waters – had “satisfactory ecological health” Poor.

In 2017, the EPA promoted someone interested in developing drone technology as a solution for sea access. The five-person project carried out jointly by GMIT and Model Heli Services (MHS) was funded with 132,000 euros as part of the current EPA research program.

The team sent its drones, which are about a meter wide, into lakes to dive containers and collect two liters of testable water. The sample is then returned to land for storage before being taken for laboratory testing. Apart from the fact that it works, the research team tried to make the technology work.

“What we didn’t want was a system that worked really well, but then you can’t get it,” said Dr. Lally.

“We know that it works from a product perspective, and we also know that there is very little difference (from) the samples we receive” from the traditionally collected samples.

With support from Rutgers University in the United States, GMIT has also published the world’s first literary review paper on the application of drone technology to water tests, which was published earlier this year in the Science of the Total Environment magazine.

It highlighted a regulatory problem common to all drone applications – the limitations of line of sight flying or the use of drones on long flights – which could result in the need for multiple launch sites on one lake.

However, the paper noted that the use of drones could “make safer, easier, more reliable, and more accurate assessments given the cost of water testing.”

The team’s work is scheduled for completion in February. They then hope to apply for funding from Enterprise Ireland to identify potential markets for the technology and develop an improved prototype.

