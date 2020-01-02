advertisement

In her latest exhibition, Surrey-based artist Alex Sandvoss targets the “influencers” of social media and the “toxic” levels of consumption they encourage.

Satirical imagery, oil-painted cartoon The Influencer, shown at Coquitlam’s Place des Arts for a month, starting Friday, January 10, along with two other collections.

Sandvoss aims to shine a light on how the “fast fashion” industry is destroying our planet.

“I have two sets of paintings on this show,” Sandvoss explained. “Half of them are screen shots of influencers on Youtube, and I anonymized them by putting Barbie’s face on their faces.”

The other works are historical paintings resumed as symbols of modern worship, she added.

Sandvoss raised by Surrey, a Semiahmoo middle school grad, continues to live and work in the city after she studied music at McGill University in Montreal. Upon her return to B.C. in 2015, Sandvoss began pursuing a career as a painter, not a jazz saxophonist as first planned.

“I don’t want to sound like cheese,” she said, “but the type of painting found me.”

Examples of her work are posted at alexsandvoss.com and also at instagram.com/sahdahtay.

Sandvoss’s first debut exhibition, 2018 Faces We Pass On Every Day, featured Vancouver Downtown Eastside people in detailed portraits created from photographs she took while traveling to work in an area framing shop . The collection attracted the attention of several Vancouver-area media, and two of the paintings are now shown in a lounge at Vancouver International Airport.

CLICK HERE to watch the interview of Sandvoss interviewed on CBC-TV.

Sandvoss says The Faces We Pass Every Day and The Influencer are both related.

“My two (art) shows are connected in some way,” she said. “My latest project was about people becoming invisible because they are not considered by society, and this project is about people who are in the spotlight. And I want to research what it is about us as a society that gives these people our time and energy while marginalizing others. “

With The Influencer, Sandvoss aims to show how the modern world looks obsessed with consumerism and appearance – even if the environmental impact is devastating.

In a statement to the collection, Sandvoss explains how Millennials have born a new form of online advertising on YouTube and Instagram. These “influencers” have high following and a celebrity status as on social media, and “can shape their audience’s purchasing power in articles from clothing and cosmetics, to electronics and cars,” she writes.

“Virtual content such as photos, videos and blogs are acquired by corporations to promote products and services. For example, many videos show influencers opening large clothing purchases, sometimes worth hundreds or thousands of dollars. This trend of encouraging consumption in these proportions is toxic. It is unstable for the planet and the human psyche. “

At Place des Arts, an opening reception for The Influencer, along with Alchemy Collaborative, by Pierre Leichner, Edward Peck and Phyllis Schwartz, and Tammy Pilon’s Happiness is a thing called …, will be held January 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. at 1120 Brune Ave., Coquitlam. For more details, visit Placeesarts.ca/exhibitions.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

