There are two days remaining until the 62nd Grammy Awards are presented and CBS has just announced what it calls the “definitive list” of performers.

New artists include Gary Clark, Jr., The Roots, Preservation Jazz Hall Band, Trombone Shorty, Usher and Sheila E.

Gary Clark, Jr and The Roots will perform “This Land” together, while Preservation Jazz Hall Band and Trombone Shorty will team up for the In Memoriam segment. Usher and Sheila E will perform a Prince homage before the upcoming Grammy / Prince concert special.

Previously confirmed performers include Aerosmith; BTS; Joshua Bell; Camila cabello; Brandi Carlile; disseminated; Misty Copeland; Billy Ray Cyrus; Diplo; Billie Eilish; Kirk Franklin; Ariana Grande; THEIR.; Jonas Brothers; DJ Khaled; Long long; Cyndi Lauper; John Legend; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Demi Lovato; Meek mill; Ben Platt; Mason Ramsey; Roddy Ricch; Rosalia; Run DMC .; Blake Shelton; Gwen Stefani; the war and the contract; Tanya Tucker; Tyler, the creator; Charlie Wilson; and YG.

The show, hosted by Alicia Keys, will air on Sunday, January 26th at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

