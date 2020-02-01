advertisement

In the team’s first game since Kobe Bryant’s death, the Los Angeles Lakers honored the team legend with a powerful speech by LeBron James and musical performances by R&B legends Boyz II Men and Usher before the game.

The kick-off was Boyz II Men, who provided an emotional rendition of the national anthem for the fans, wearing kits from Kobe Bryant # 8.

View it courtesy of ESPN below.

advertisement

Boyz II Men sings the national anthem during the Lakers Pregame ceremony. pic.twitter.com/yvnwZhyd53

– ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

Before Usher’s pre-game appearance, the lights at the Staples Center in Los Angeles (where the Lakers play their home games) stayed dim when the audience called MVP. And on the wall, the team clearly showed two larger-than-life sizes. The jerseys are in places 8 and 24, which Bryant wore during the 20-year term in the team.

Then the church organs jumped in and a spotlight showed Usher, who was visibly emotional when he started singing the hymn. Check out the following clip, also courtesy of ESPN:

Usher plays “Amazing Grace” during the Lakers homage to Kobe. pic.twitter.com/NV88OpW5Uq

– ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

Also read: The NBA’s radical new all-star game format includes Kobe Bryant Tribute

Next up was LeBron James, who saw open crying during the performance of Boyz II Men and addressed the audience with a somewhat improvised tribute to Bryant, the Lakers organization, and fans.

“Now I know we will have a monument to Kobe someday, but I consider this a celebration tonight,” James said partially. “This is a celebration of the 20 years of blood, sweat, tears, collapsed body, getting up, sitting, countless hours, the determination to be as big as he can be.”

Watch James’ speech here:

“Tonight we are celebrating the child who came here at 18, retired at 38 and probably became the best father we have seen in the past three years.”

~ LeBron James’ lovely tribute to Kobe Bryant ???????? # rememberingkobe #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/XmRoyiGqUl

– SportsIndiaShow (@SportsIndiaShow) February 1, 2020

The team also distributed free Kobe jerseys to every single player in the sold out Friday game – one side of the Staples Center was given a number 8 jersey, while the other side was numbered 24.

Hollywood’s Notable 2020 Deaths (Photos)



David Stern, The former long-time commissioner of the NBA died on January 1st after a brain hemorrhage, as the current NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. He was 77 years old.

Andrew Burkle Andrew Burkle, an aspiring film producer and son of billionaire Ron Burkle, died at his Beverly Hills home on January 6, according to People Magazine. He was 27 years old.



Silvio Horta Silvio Horta, creator of the ABC comedy series “Ugly Betty”, was found dead on January 7th in a motel room in Miami. He was 45 years old.

Neil Peart The drummer and songwriter of the Canadian progressive rock band Rush from the 70s and 80s died on January 7, according to the band’s Twitter account. He was 67 years old.

Harry groves Harry Hains, an actor and producer who starred in American Horror Story: Hotel, The OA, Sneaky Pete, and The Surface, died on January 7th. He was 27 years old.

Buck Henry The actor, screenwriter, and director who co-developed “Get Smart”, co-wrote “The Graduate” and co-directed Warren Beatty’s 1978 hit “Heaven Can Wait” died on January 8th in Los Angeles. He was 89 years old.

Edd Byrnes The actor who played Vince Fontaine in “Grease” and also appeared in the series “77 Sunset Strip” as a teen idol “Kookie” died on January 8th. He was 87 years old.

Ivan Passer Ivan Passer, a pioneer of the Czech New Wave, who often collaborates with the late Milos Forman and the director of the 1981 film “Cutter’s Way”, died on January 9th. He was 86 years old.

Stan Kirch Stan Kirsch, one of the stars of the syndicated fantasy drama “Highlander: The Series” from the 90s, died on January 11th. He was 51 years old.

Rocky Johnson Rocky Johnson, member of the WWE Hall of Fame and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, died on January 15 at the age of 75.

Terry Jones Terry Jones, a beloved member of the Monty Python comedy group that directed many of his classic films, died on January 21. He was 77 years old.

Tyler Gwozdz Former “Bachelorette” candidate Tyler Gwozdz, who appeared in the Reality Series in the 2019 season, died on January 22 at the age of 29 from a suspected drug overdose.

Kobe Bryant Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, killing four more. He was 41 years old

Previous slide

Next slide

A look at the stars in film, television, music, sports and media that we lost this year

advertisement