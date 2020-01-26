advertisement

Buildings

Plastic waste is a bit like electric cars. 10 years ago we heard very little about both. Today there are news items every day of the week. The world is drowning in discarded plastic. Coca-Cola is the main source of single-use plastic bottles – 200,000 bottles in the environment every minute of the day. But it is just one of many companies that are built to ignore the damage caused by its products. According to some estimates, the total weight of all the plastic waste in the oceans by 2050 will be greater than the weight of all fish in the sea. But things are changing, albeit slowly.

Plastic waste becomes plastic bricks for schools

In Abidjan, the commercial capital of Ivory Coast, almost 300 tons of plastic are thrown away every day. Only about 5% of it is recycled. Yet the city and the surrounding area have a critical shortage of classrooms. Conceptos Plásticos is a company in Columbia that makes plastic bricks from plastic waste. In collaboration with UNICEF, it has supplied enough stones to create 9 new classrooms in Abidjan. It is building a new factory to produce its plastic bricks in Yopougon, a suburb of Abidjan.

When the plant is at full capacity, it will produce 9,200 tons of plastic bricks per year – enough to build more than 1,800 classrooms. UNICEF has agreed to buy enough stones from Conceptos Plásticos for more than 500 classrooms, according to France24. The bricks have several advantages over traditional bricks or concrete blocks. They are much lighter, making them easy to transport to remote locations. They can even be carried by mules or people to places that are not accessible to wheeled vehicles.

They cost about 1/3 less than bricks or cinder blocks, which means that governments and NGOs with cash can build more classrooms and other structures with the available money. They do not use mortar, so they do not need to be replanted regularly such as traditional bricks and concrete blocks. They are a better insulator, so classrooms stay cooler. And they are non-toxic because they do not use PVC.

The recycling of plastic waste has positive health benefits for local residents, especially children. Waste plastic is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, who can transmit diseases such as malaria, diarrhea and pneumonia. Sophie Chavanel, Head of Communications at UNICEF in Ivory Coast, tells France24: “We were looking for a way to fight plastic pollution that aggravates diseases that could potentially kill children, especially younger than 5 years old.”

Professor Tirangue Doumbia says that the difference between a classroom made with plastic bricks and a traditional classroom is dramatic. “They are almost incomparable. They are like day and night. Teachers and students can move around in these rooms and not in others. Some of the other classrooms have more than 120 students. It’s hard to find teachers is not a problem, we need classrooms, “she says.

Women’s empowerment

Recycling plastic waste creates opportunities for local women, both in Ivory Coast and in Columbia. “We know that when you empower women, when they have a better income, this often goes to their children,” says Sophie Chavanel. Pickers usually earn around € 1.50 a day, but the work is not easy. “We are leaving at 5 am,” says picker Mariam Coulibaly. “We’ll be back before 10 a.m. then we’ll have to take care of the household, then sort it out, pick it up again from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. when we go home. Every day.”

The women are currently at the mercy of intermediaries, but they hope to be able to sell what they collect directly to the factory in Yopougon. Although the possibility of earning much-needed extra income is a positive development for women, it is still an indication of the exploitation of women that is common throughout the world. The dirtiest, most difficult and the lowest paid jobs are often left to women.

What is missing in this photo is, of course, any involvement of the companies that earn billions of dollars a year in profits while polluting the earth with their waste products. Coca Cola? Nesting? PepsiCo? Where are your contributions to cleaning up the mess that you have created? If the world has any hope of tackling the problem of human pollution, it must replace today’s exploiting and predatory trading system with a system that requires polluters to pay for the damage they cause.

This applies to both methane and carbon pollution and to plastic waste. Multinational corporations have treated the earth like a toilet since the beginning of the industrial revolution – a game with negative amounts that causes unprecedented human misery. No search for profit can conceal the unfairness and short-sightedness of such a highly disturbed economic system. The video below shows the horrors of plastic pollution in detail. How can any civilization allow such a plague to continue?

