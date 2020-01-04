advertisement

ORLANDO, Fla. – South Carolina tennis novice Emma Shelton won the USTA Winter National Championships title after defeating seven opponents in a row on the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

Shelton participated in the round of 16 for the Girls ’18 Singles, which started with the round of 16. She played five games in straight sets and only reached three sets in the semi-finals and finals.

“Emma has been committed to her game throughout the tournament and has shown that she has reached another level,” said head coach Kevin Epley. “Her stamina and tenacity gave her a boost during the tournament too. We are so happy that she can start the spring campaign with a golden ball under her belt. This will greatly help their self-confidence. All in all, it was a great tournament for the gamecocks. “

In the final, Shelton met Sarah Hamner [No. 1] from Fort Collins, Colorado. Shelton and Hamner exchanged the first two sets with 6: 1 each. The two kept it tight early in the third set, but Shelton ran away and won the title with a 6: 1, 1: 6, 6: 3.

The Gamecocks are back in action when they host the ITA Kick-Off Weekend on Saturday, January 25th and Sunday, January 26th.

