advertisement

Cal Guard Kareem South (left) and USC Guard Kyle Sturdivant reach for the ball in the second half of Thursday’s game at Galen Center on Thursday. (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)

Cal Guard Matt Bradley (bottom right) drives past USC Guard Elijah Weaver (left) and sends Isaiah Mobley forward during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles (Thursday, January 16, 2020). (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

USC striker Nick Rakocevic (center) shoots in the second half of Thursday at the Galen Center between Matt Bradley (left) and Lars Thiemann (left). (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)

California’s head coach Mark Fox talks to security guard Dimitrios Klonaras during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Southern California in Los Angeles, Thursday, January 16, 2020. (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)

Cal Guard Kareem South (left) fights USC Guard Ethan Anderson (center) for the loose ball with attacker Grant Anticevich (right) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles (Thursday, January 16, 2020) Photo / Alex Gallardo)



Cal Guard Matt Bradley, right, collides with USC Guard Ethan Anderson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday January 16, 2020. (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)

USC coach Andy Enfield gives instructions to players in the first half on Thursday against Cal at the Galen Center. (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo) advertisement

Cal attacker Grant Anticevich (left) battles USC attacker Nick Rakocevic for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles (Thursday, January 16, 2020). (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)

Cal Guard Paris Austin (3) tries to shoot, but is stopped and fouled by USC attacker Onyeka Okongwu (21). Californian attacker Lars Thiemann (right) watches the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Thursday. January 16, 2020. (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)

USC guard Elijah Weaver (center) drives between Cal Guard Paris Austin (left) and striker Kuany Kuany (right) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles (Thursday, January 16, 2020) Basket photo / Alex Gallardo)



USC striker Isaiah Mobley (left) battles Cal striker Lars Thiemann (right) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, January 16, 2020, for a loose ball. (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo )

USC striker Onyeka Okongwu (left) shoots and is fouled by Cal striker Lars Thiemann (right) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, January 16, 2020. (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)

USC guard Elijah Weaver (left) is defended by Cal guard Paris Austin (right) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles (Thursday, January 16, 2020). (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)

California coach Mark Fox watches the sideline of the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)

California defender Paris Austin (right) pushes the ball away from South California striker Nick Rakocevic (center). Lars Thiemann (left) defends the ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles (Thursday, January 16, 2020) (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)



Southern California security guard Jonah Mathews (left) speaks with coach Andy Enfield during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against California in Los Angeles, Thursday, January 16, 2020. (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)

LOS ANGELES – The USC men’s basketball team used seven different teams in the first 15 games of the season. Before the game at UCLA last weekend, head coach Andy Enfield made a change.

He put the graduate transfer guard Daniel Utomi alongside Onyeka Okongwu and Nick Rakocevic in the starting rotation and guarded Jonah Mathews and Ethan Anderson. The change showed first successes with a street victory against the Bruins.

It continued to pay off on Thursday night when Enfield scored 61 points on the same grid in an 88-56 win over Cal.

Utomi played an important role in the equation. He was placed on the grid to give USC (14: 3, 3: 1, Pac-12) a certain size and to recover against UCLA. But in the two games since then, his rating has skyrocketed.

Akron’s transfer reached a season high of 17 points and shot 4 to 6 from 3 points against Cal (8-9, 2-2). Two of his three top performances this season have now been recorded in the two games since he was promoted to the starting line-up.

And as for the rebound that his move was supposed to improve, the Trojans launched Cal 45-28, with Utomi scoring seven misses.

When he checked out at 5:13 to play, he got a round of applause from fans at the Galen Center.

“He had two really good games,” said Enfield. “He is a very solid basketball player at both ends.”

Three of the five USC starters achieved a double-digit result, with Mathews leading the scorer list with 19 points. Okongwu had 12 points and eight rebounds. Rakocevic was just under the two-digit mark at nine.

After USC missed four free throws to start the game, an offensive rhythm developed. The Trojans shot 56.5 percent off the ground in the first half and tried six out of eight attempts from a 3-point distance. USC even made nine of its last 10 free-throw line attempts to close half.

The USC lost 41 points before half-time, of which 36 went to the five starters when the Trojans entered the locker room by 16 points.

The only other starting lineup that was used several times throughout the season was Elijah Weaver instead of Utomi. Part of the reason USC mixed so many grid lines was punishable by law. Mathews has missed several classes, as he confesses, and has been rated accordingly.

Mixing lineups and rotations resulted in an uneven offensive game at the start of the season. However, the last two games were two of the Trojan’s best games at the end of the year without losing defenses as the bears shot 33.9 percent.

For his part, Utomi said that he didn’t care whether he started or not. Although he has only dropped twice from the bench in his last two seasons with Akron, he has not equated his recent success with joining the starting line-up.

“My main focus, my main goal is to win,” said Utomi. “Whenever I’m in a game, I don’t focus on whether I start or not. It’s just about winning the game, doing what I do, just doing it.”

However, Enfield plans to maintain this rotation for the time being while recognizing Weaver’s performance in the last two games, including its eight-point four-rebound game against Cal.

“It’s permanent right now, but you never know,” said Enfield. “They play every start minute, it doesn’t matter. They have to come and play. If we want to be successful this year, both of us at Pac-12 must have good years for us.”

Trojan #BeatTheBears down 32 points at Galen.

Don’t miss the highlights! 👀 pic.twitter.com/XfZ3EkqLwE

– USC Men’s Basketball (@USC_Hoops) January 17, 2020

advertisement