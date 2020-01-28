advertisement

LOS ANGELES – An erroneous allegation made by a USC student studying coronavirus on social media prompted the school to make a statement early Tuesday morning declining to have anyone on campus diagnosed with the virus.

At 11:15 p.m. In a response to a post about the corona virus on USC’s Twitter account, it was alleged that a student from the Lorenzo student housing complex had contracted the virus and asked the school to respond.

advertisement

“We want to provide an update to the USC community as there is an incorrect report that a student from Lorenzo, an off-campus complex, commissioned the 2019 Roman Coronavirus,” the statement said around midnight , “Nobody associated with USC developed the disease.”

A second statement, released around 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, says a student in Lorenzo was taken to a hospital by ambulance. “However, due to the laws that protect the privacy of students and patients, we cannot talk about specific people. However, we can confirm that no students or residents of the non-campus Lorenzo Apartments have been diagnosed or evaluated for the novel Coronavirus 2019. Students can be transported by ambulance in different health conditions. “

The statement added: “Reports of novel coronavirus infections in 2019 will be made by local health authorities and will be shared with the community.”

advertisement