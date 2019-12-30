advertisement

Nick Rakocevic recorded a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and USC was held off Florida Gulf Coast, 71-58, on Sunday at Galen Center.

USC (11-2) led most of the way, facing its head coach Andy Enfield’s program to reach the Sweet 16 in 2013. The Eagles 2013 became the first and only No. 15 seed to advance on the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

That team earned the nickname Dunk City for its high style, an Enfield basketball brand has worked to instill at USC. On Sunday, free throws played a more critical role for the Trojans than dunks.

advertisement

USC went 16-of-23 from the foul line, compared to just 1-of-6 for the Gulf Coast.

The Eagles (3-12) made as many field goals as the Trojans with 24.

Exchanging Dunk City for more of a scoring-based scoring approach, Florida Coast made 9-of-28-3-pointers. Sam Gagliardi led the Eagles with three 3-pointers for a team-high 10 points.

The Nine Eagles scored, among them Caleb Catto with nine points. Catto also committed five steals and destroyed seven assists.

Florida’s Gulf Coast hanging around despite the night’s drag, keeping the deficit in single digits for most of the route until closing minutes. Almost every time the Trojans appeared ready to back down, the Eagles responded.

USC gradually extended the lead down the stretch. Rakocevic led the Trojans in scoring in double figures, which included a prolonged late-game transition dunk set up by a Daniel Utomi.

As a team, USC won 11 steals. Rakocevic led the way with three. Florida’s Gulf Coast flew away with 14 steals but only managed 15 turnovers.

Utomi hit 3-of-7 3-pointers with 13 points. Jonah Matthews scored 10 points. Isaiah Mobley finished with eight points and seven rebounds, but made up five of USC’s seven missed throws.

– Starting the media level

advertisement