The University of South Carolina Athletics has released details of the new alcohol policy in the Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – In the New Year, you can have a beer or a glass of wine while playing basketball in the Colonial Life Arena.

The University of South Carolina released details of the new alcohol policy.

South Carolina Athletics officials say beer and wine sales will begin on Thursday, January 2nd, with the women’s basketball game.

According to official statements, beer and wine are sold at portable kiosks and from other vendors in the Colonial Life Arena.

According to official figures, the main stands of the Aramark concessions will not include beer or wine on their menus to keep the regular queues efficient.

According to officials, those who buy beer or wine are given a card at the point of sale and are limited to two drinks per sale. Students are not allowed to use their Carolina card to buy alcohol.

SEC regulations are now also available. After that, the beer and wine sales in the Colonial Life Arena end at the end of the third quarter of the women’s games and for the 12-minute TV timeout in the second half of the men’s games.

